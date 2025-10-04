FBI Director Kash Patel Terminates All Ties With the Southern Poverty Law Center, Axios Butthurt

As Twitchy reported on October 1, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the bureau was cutting ties with the Anti-Defamation League, to which Patel said former FBI Director James Comey sent literal love letters and who used the ADL to "train" more than 10,000 law enforcement personnel every year. As Rep. Anna Paulina Luna had pointed out, the ADL's Center for Extremism had filed Turning Point USA under "Extremism, Hate or Terrorism".

James Comey wrote “love letters” to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them - a group that ran disgraceful ops spying on Americans.



That era is OVER. This FBI won’t partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs. pic.twitter.com/R6IKpSTfuP — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 1, 2025

The comments to Patel's post were heavy with, "Do the Southern Poverty Law Center next." And on Friday, Patel posted again, confirming a story in The Daily Wire that the FBI was cutting ties with the SPLC as well. If you'll remember, a would-be mass shooter had targeted the Family Research Council in 2012 after finding the organization on the SPLC's "Hate Map."

Patel posted on Friday:

The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine. Their so-called “hate map” has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence. That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership.



In… pic.twitter.com/ZZ9yIkmzWj — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 3, 2025

The post continues:

In April, during our Anti-Christian Bias Panel, I made it clear that the FBI will never rely on politicized or agenda-driven intelligence from outside groups — and certainly not from the SPLC. Under this FBI, all ties with the SPLC have officially been terminated.

As our own Warren Squire reported, an SPLC activist tried to dox Department of Homeland Security administrators, got epically trolled by the agency, and then deleted her post on Friday.

Researcher at the SPLC deletes her tweet calling on people to dox the social media managers at DHS.



They know exactly what they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/BxVGtWZYTT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2025

Shut them down and seize all assets. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 3, 2025

The SPLC sits on a slush fund of half a billion dollars that it uses to pay Antifa contributors to write hit pieces and lies to target critics of their violent Antifa shock troops. https://t.co/teKyEfhi42 pic.twitter.com/PvPwz6hz9f — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 3, 2025

The FBI's collaboration with SPLC on "hate and extremism" began at least in the late 1990s and formal partnerships were announced in the 2000s.



In a 2007 speech, FBI Director Robert Mueller highlighted the SPLC as a key partner in the effort to "bring justice to the oppressed".… pic.twitter.com/fvyH7iHsfp — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) October 3, 2025

🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2025

Absolutely! Time to drain the swamp of partisan hacks like the SPLC. Kash Patel is delivering real justice, finally holding these smear merchants accountable. — Lord Thandar (@thandar324) October 3, 2025

The editors at Axios seem to feel this split is a real shame.

For decades, the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have shaped America's understanding of hate.



MAGA leaders — backed by the Trump administration and Elon Musk — are now trying to strip them of that influence. https://t.co/HVaLjCkXPi — Axios (@axios) October 4, 2025

No, they have stripped them of that influence. Tal Axelrod and Zachary Basu write for Axios under the headline, "MAGA wages campaign to redefine 'hate' after Kirk killing":

MAGA activists have launched a crusade against two of the nation's most storied civil rights watchdogs, accusing them of smearing conservatives as extremists. Why it matters: For decades, the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have shaped America's understanding of hate. MAGA leaders — backed by the Trump administration and Elon Musk — are now trying to strip them of that influence. … In other words, a movement consumed with fighting "cancel culture" is seeking to redraw the boundaries of permissible speech by targeting the referees.

Seriously, guys?

Wild that Axios doesn’t recognize that the first sentence here is the problem.



The SPLC has labeled any group that works against the political left’s institutional capture as a “hate group” - including parental rights groups like @DefendingEd



And put targets on their backs. https://t.co/kyDXjsJkIm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 4, 2025

The ADL and SPLC have shaped the American Left’s hate.



Which is why they hate us and are currently trying to kill us. https://t.co/otNwLswvVW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 4, 2025

They are radical left wing groups that classify disagreement as hate. Good riddance. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 4, 2025

Shaped by labeling any non leftist org a hate group. Nice job. — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) October 4, 2025

They're both hate groups themselves. They should have zero influence on federal policies. — Michael Walsh (@TheAmanuensis) October 4, 2025

They’re Alinsky organizations. Accuse your opponents of that which you are doing. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) October 4, 2025

A well deserved ratio here. — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) October 4, 2025

The main hate group in this conversation is the Southern Poverty Law Center — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) October 4, 2025

Both the SPLC and ADL are propaganda arms of the Democrat Party.



Their only goal is to villainize conservatives while running cover for radical leftists. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) October 4, 2025

Exactly. They are radical leftists. They're as much civil rights organizations as Axios is a news outlet.

***

