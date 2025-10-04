FBI Director Kash Patel Terminates All Ties With the Southern Poverty Law Center, Axios Butthurt

Zohran Mamdani Laments Greta Thunberg's Flotilla of 'Live-Saving Aid’ Being Intercepted
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 04, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

As Twitchy reported on October 1, FBI Director Kash Patel announced the bureau was cutting ties with the Anti-Defamation League, to which Patel said former FBI Director James Comey sent literal love letters and who used the ADL to "train" more than 10,000 law enforcement personnel every year. As Rep. Anna Paulina Luna had pointed out, the ADL's Center for Extremism had filed Turning Point USA under "Extremism, Hate or Terrorism".

Advertisement

The comments to Patel's post were heavy with, "Do the Southern Poverty Law Center next." And on Friday, Patel posted again, confirming a story in The Daily Wire that the FBI was cutting ties with the SPLC as well. If you'll remember, a would-be mass shooter had targeted the Family Research Council in 2012 after finding the organization on the SPLC's "Hate Map."

Patel posted on Friday:

The post continues:

In April, during our Anti-Christian Bias Panel, I made it clear that the FBI will never rely on politicized or agenda-driven intelligence from outside groups — and certainly not from the SPLC.

Under this FBI, all ties with the SPLC have officially been terminated.

As our own Warren Squire reported, an SPLC activist tried to dox Department of Homeland Security administrators, got epically trolled by the agency, and then deleted her post on Friday.

Advertisement

The editors at Axios seem to feel this split is a real shame.

Advertisement

No, they have stripped them of that influence. Tal Axelrod and Zachary Basu write for Axios under the headline, "MAGA wages campaign to redefine 'hate' after Kirk killing":

MAGA activists have launched a crusade against two of the nation's most storied civil rights watchdogs, accusing them of smearing conservatives as extremists.

Why it matters: For decades, the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center have shaped America's understanding of hate. MAGA leaders — backed by the Trump administration and Elon Musk — are now trying to strip them of that influence.

In other words, a movement consumed with fighting "cancel culture" is seeking to redraw the boundaries of permissible speech by targeting the referees.

Seriously, guys?

Advertisement

Exactly. They are radical leftists. They're as much civil rights organizations as Axios is a news outlet.

***

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement