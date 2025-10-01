Gaza-Based Journo Uses Image of Mount Vesuvius Eruption to Depict Israeli Rooftop Bombs
VIP
Exposing the Schumer Shutdown: How Democrats Use Federal Funds to Support Healthcare for...
Gov. JB Pritzker Asks What Other Countries Would Call Firing on Journalists Unprovoked
Chuck Schumer Tried to Shatter His Own Shutdown Dishonesty Record and It Backfired...
VIP
John Harwood: Pete Hegseth Wouldn’t Have Blacks in Leadership and No Women
University Student TV Network Gives Special Thanks to 'Charlie Kirk's Killer'
ICE Sweep in Minneapolis-St. Paul Shows Half of Migrants Had Committed Immigration Fraud
Maine Woman Finds 250 State Ballots in Her Amazon Delivery
Jane Goodall: Champion to Chimps Everywhere, Dead at 91
Rep. Ro Khanna Admits the Portion of Medicaid Going to Illegals Is Really...
Joe Concha Uses the Washington Post to Swat Away Gavin Newsom's Attempt to...
Mr. Kitty Goes to Washington: Cringey Dem Video Uses Cartoon Cats to Lie...
NPR Host Announces They’re Off the Taxpayer Gravy Train but Still Here, Strong...
Move Over, Maxine! ANOTHER Dem Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About...

Kash Patel Calls Out James Comey's 'Love Letters' to the ADL, Which Called TPUSA 'Extreme'

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on October 01, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

A couple of days ago, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said the Anti-Defamation League had some explaining to do when she saw Turning Point USA filed under "Extremism, Hate or Terrorism" by the ADL's Center for Extremism. A couple of the ADL's key points: 

Advertisement
  • Since the group's founding, Kirk has moved further to the right and has promoted numerous conspiracy theories about election fraud and Covid-19 and has demonized the transgender community.
  • Kirk also promotes Christian nationalism: the idea that Christians should dominate the government and other areas of life in the U.S.

Fox News reports:

The ADL has recently faced backlash from Elon Musk and Republican lawmakers for listing Turning Point USA (TPUSA), Charlie Kirk's organization, as an extremist group. As a result, the group removed its entire "Glossary of Extremism and Hate" on Tuesday.

Fox News also reports that under Director James Comey, the FBI was using that glossary as guidance. FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital, "That era is finished. This FBI formally rejects Comey’s policies and any partnership with the ADL."

On May 8, 2017, Comey addressed the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. and declared his and the FBI's "love" for the organization. He began by referencing a 2014 speech which he called a "love letter to the ADL," adding, "Three years later I can say, from the perspective of the FBI, we’re still in love with you."

"We are not only educating ourselves, we are working with the ADL to build bridges in the communities we serve," Comey said in his 2017 speech. 

"For more than 100 years, you have advocated for fairness and equality... And for all of that, we are grateful. As a law enforcement and national security agency, yes. But also as Americans. As humans," Comey said.

He concluded his speech with the words, "Love, the FBI."

Recommended

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yeah, that love affair is over.

If you skip to 2:29 in this next video, you'll hear Comey telling the ADL that it had "trained" over 12,000 law enforcement personnel the previous year alone.

Advertisement
Advertisement

This is what we voted for.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’
Brett T.
Chuck Schumer Tried to Shatter His Own Shutdown Dishonesty Record and It Backfired AGAIN
Doug P.
Gaza-Based Journo Uses Image of Mount Vesuvius Eruption to Depict Israeli Rooftop Bombs
Brett T.
Gov. JB Pritzker Asks What Other Countries Would Call Firing on Journalists Unprovoked
Brett T.
Scott Jennings: Trump’s Sombrero Memes Are Funnier Than Anything From the Last Ten Years of Kimmel‘s Show
Warren Squire
University Student TV Network Gives Special Thanks to 'Charlie Kirk's Killer'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’ Brett T.
Advertisement