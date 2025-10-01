Kash Patel Calls Out James Comey's 'Love Letters' to the ADL, Which Called TPUSA 'Extreme'

A couple of days ago, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna said the Anti-Defamation League had some explaining to do when she saw Turning Point USA filed under "Extremism, Hate or Terrorism" by the ADL's Center for Extremism. A couple of the ADL's key points:

Since the group's founding, Kirk has moved further to the right and has promoted numerous conspiracy theories about election fraud and Covid-19 and has demonized the transgender community.

Kirk also promotes Christian nationalism: the idea that Christians should dominate the government and other areas of life in the U.S.

The @ADL has some explaining to do. Seems to me like if they don’t agree with you, they will label you a “hate group.” pic.twitter.com/vogIzOiqCQ — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) September 29, 2025

“Demonized the transgender community”? That sure didn’t age well. — Vee News (@darkcitynews) September 29, 2025

Fox News reports:

The ADL has recently faced backlash from Elon Musk and Republican lawmakers for listing Turning Point USA (TPUSA), Charlie Kirk's organization, as an extremist group. As a result, the group removed its entire "Glossary of Extremism and Hate" on Tuesday.

Fox News also reports that under Director James Comey, the FBI was using that glossary as guidance. FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital, "That era is finished. This FBI formally rejects Comey’s policies and any partnership with the ADL."

On May 8, 2017, Comey addressed the Anti-Defamation League National Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. and declared his and the FBI's "love" for the organization. He began by referencing a 2014 speech which he called a "love letter to the ADL," adding, "Three years later I can say, from the perspective of the FBI, we’re still in love with you." "We are not only educating ourselves, we are working with the ADL to build bridges in the communities we serve," Comey said in his 2017 speech. "For more than 100 years, you have advocated for fairness and equality... And for all of that, we are grateful. As a law enforcement and national security agency, yes. But also as Americans. As humans," Comey said. He concluded his speech with the words, "Love, the FBI."

Yeah, that love affair is over.

James Comey wrote “love letters” to the ADL and embedded FBI agents with them - a group that ran disgraceful ops spying on Americans.



That era is OVER. This FBI won’t partner with political fronts masquerading as watchdogs. pic.twitter.com/R6IKpSTfuP — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) October 1, 2025

Thank you — John Ondrasik (@johnondrasik) October 1, 2025

Have the agents who colluded with the ADL been fired? Should be a no-brainer. — Ebersmoll 🇺🇸 (@50mmFR) October 1, 2025

If you skip to 2:29 in this next video, you'll hear Comey telling the ADL that it had "trained" over 12,000 law enforcement personnel the previous year alone.

FLASHBACK: Greenblatt, Wray, and Comey discuss the ADL's long-standing “partnership” with the FBI, training “every new agent” for over two decades (plus 1000s of other LEOs per year).



“We are enormously proud of our partnership with the Bureau...”pic.twitter.com/7hbNDyfEFp — Decensored News (@decensorednews) October 1, 2025

Grateful you made a statement on this, Kash 🫡 🇺🇲



This was concerning, to say the least. pic.twitter.com/6sv4hRssTi — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 1, 2025

This will be cited by the mainstream media as evidence of extremism in the Trump administration. In fact, the @ADL had become increasingly partisan, and there is no reason it should have been advising any government agency until it had fixed itself (which it has started to do). https://t.co/aDv6UY9jv9 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) October 1, 2025

So no more sending new agents to the propaganda museum? — Josh Merritt (@pcapdodger) October 1, 2025

The ADL is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that is operating outside the IRS rules.



It would seem to me that they've been operating fraudulently for years and that the IRS can nullify their tax-exempt status, and further, force them to pay back the taxes they didn't pay. — Nick (@maietta) October 1, 2025

So the FBI finally admits it was crawling in bed with ADL, spying on conservatives, Christians, and patriots… all under Comey’s watch.



Question is: how many lives did they ruin using that “partnership”?

And why are NONE of these people in prison yet? — Dr. Lucien Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@LucienWolfe111) October 1, 2025

This is a very important move. Too bad Charlie’s life had to be taken before this was done. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 1, 2025

This is canceled? Can we see the memo? https://t.co/CWwsSZHDvM — Nico (@znmead) October 1, 2025

The ADL may present itself as a watchdog, but its history of spying and targeting ordinary citizens shows the dangers of unchecked influence. Accountability is essential for any group wielding political power. — Elder Speech (@elderspeech) October 1, 2025

How much was FBI paying the hate group @ADL? — CallVoter 🇺🇸 (@CallVoter) October 1, 2025

Antisemitism Watch was created in 2022 because the ADL had abandoned its historic role in fighting anti-Jewish hatred and had instead become a political component of the Democratic Party. Some of us stick to our stated mission: fighting antisemitism on all sides — AntisemitismWatch (@AntisemitismOrg) October 1, 2025

This is what we voted for.

***

