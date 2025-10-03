SPLC Wannabe Doxxer Gets the ‘Eagle Eye’ From Homeland Security Then Deletes Post and Scurries Away

A SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center) activist tried to dox Homeland Security admins, got epically trolled by the agency, and then deleted her post on Friday. Run away, you silly leftist hack!
Here’s how it played out. (READ)
Admin reveal: https://t.co/XFS3zjVaCh pic.twitter.com/2tKLJqMWvl— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 3, 2025
Researcher at the SPLC deletes her tweet calling on people to dox the social media managers at DHS.— Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2025
They know exactly what they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/BxVGtWZYTT
Intern reveal pic.twitter.com/veDbEpKZSg— Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) October 3, 2025
Ok, that's hilarious!
Posters say the wannabe doxxer is obviously on shaky ground mentally.
Could you be any more of a goon than “researcher for SPLC”— Nuclear Family (@NewClear_Family) October 3, 2025
All of this a result of "Girl Boss" culture. Companies putting in deranged unstable tyrants.— Fook (@FookHad) October 3, 2025
She has Covid related separation anxiety from her cat so you know she’s a very stable genius pic.twitter.com/a0akWE1KhA— RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) October 3, 2025
I think 'hannah' needs some new friends.— AYFKM (@Knowmorenoless) October 3, 2025
The internet is forever, as is her ugliness both inside and out.— Babiest Of Yodas (@BabiestofYodas) October 3, 2025
Pretty sure threatening a DHS employee comes with all sorts of amazing socialist benefits.— PwnMaster (@MahLittlePwny) October 3, 2025
Free housing, free food, free healthcare, etc etc.
Yep, we call that prison.
Posters have noticed that President Donald Trump’s administration has an incredible meme game.
I'm starting to think that to join this administration, one had to demonstrate their ability to operate in a 5G warfare environment. 😆— Echo3Juliet 🇺🇲 (@Echo3J) October 3, 2025
They're ALL memetically-oriented or adjacent! pic.twitter.com/oPAFfNY1se
They are top-tier, that’s for sure! 😆 I am loving every minute of it.— ConnectedResearch (@ConnectedResea1) October 3, 2025
It's an amazing time to be alive, ain't it? 😁— Echo3Juliet 🇺🇲 (@Echo3J) October 3, 2025
Who could have dreamed that politics could be so entertaining?
Leftists hate humor. It doesn’t matter. Memes and mockery are the best way to deal with these insufferable tyrants. The memes are never going to stop.
