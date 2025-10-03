SPLC Wannabe Doxxer Gets the ‘Eagle Eye’ From Homeland Security Then Deletes Post and Scurries Away

A SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center) activist tried to dox Homeland Security admins, got epically trolled by the agency, and then deleted her post on Friday. Run away, you silly leftist hack!

Here’s how it played out. (READ)

Researcher at the SPLC deletes her tweet calling on people to dox the social media managers at DHS.



They know exactly what they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/BxVGtWZYTT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 3, 2025

Intern reveal pic.twitter.com/veDbEpKZSg — Dr Helen Ingram (@drhingram) October 3, 2025

Ok, that's hilarious!

Posters say the wannabe doxxer is obviously on shaky ground mentally.

Could you be any more of a goon than “researcher for SPLC” — Nuclear Family (@NewClear_Family) October 3, 2025

All of this a result of "Girl Boss" culture. Companies putting in deranged unstable tyrants. — Fook (@FookHad) October 3, 2025

She has Covid related separation anxiety from her cat so you know she’s a very stable genius pic.twitter.com/a0akWE1KhA — RodeoProfessor (@RodeoProfessor) October 3, 2025

I think 'hannah' needs some new friends. — AYFKM (@Knowmorenoless) October 3, 2025

The internet is forever, as is her ugliness both inside and out. — Babiest Of Yodas (@BabiestofYodas) October 3, 2025

Pretty sure threatening a DHS employee comes with all sorts of amazing socialist benefits.



Free housing, free food, free healthcare, etc etc. — PwnMaster (@MahLittlePwny) October 3, 2025

Yep, we call that prison.

Posters have noticed that President Donald Trump’s administration has an incredible meme game.

I'm starting to think that to join this administration, one had to demonstrate their ability to operate in a 5G warfare environment. 😆



They're ALL memetically-oriented or adjacent! pic.twitter.com/oPAFfNY1se — Echo3Juliet 🇺🇲 (@Echo3J) October 3, 2025

They are top-tier, that’s for sure! 😆 I am loving every minute of it. — ConnectedResearch (@ConnectedResea1) October 3, 2025

It's an amazing time to be alive, ain't it? 😁



Who could have dreamed that politics could be so entertaining? — Echo3Juliet 🇺🇲 (@Echo3J) October 3, 2025

Leftists hate humor. It doesn’t matter. Memes and mockery are the best way to deal with these insufferable tyrants. The memes are never going to stop.

