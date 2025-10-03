SPLC Wannabe Doxxer Gets the ‘Eagle Eye’ From Homeland Security Then Deletes Post and Scurries Away

JOURNALISM! NBC News' Description of Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Transitioned Quickly
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on October 03, 2025
Twitchy

A SPLC (Southern Poverty Law Center) activist tried to dox Homeland Security admins, got epically trolled by the agency, and then deleted her post on Friday. Run away, you silly leftist hack!

Here’s how it played out. (READ)

Ok, that's hilarious!

Posters say the wannabe doxxer is obviously on shaky ground mentally.

Yep, we call that prison.

Posters have noticed that President Donald Trump’s administration has an incredible meme game.

Leftists hate humor. It doesn’t matter. Memes and mockery are the best way to deal with these insufferable tyrants. The memes are never going to stop. 

ANTIFA DHS DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP MENTAL HEALTH

