Tattoo Breakthrough: Elizabeth Warren Gives Graham Platner’s Nazi Ink a Pass, Endorses Him For Senate

Democrats flipped out over Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s Christian tattoo, which they claimed was Nazi-inspired. Of course, Democrats' ire for Nazi tattoos conveniently vanished when one of their own was discovered to be sporting real Hitler-linked ink. Funny how that works, huh? Senator Elizabeth Warren lost her headdress over Hegseth, but is now singing the praises of Graham ‘Nazi tattoo’ Platner. She just endorsed him in the Democrat Party's U.S. Senate primary in Maine over Governor Janet Mills.

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Apparently, Warren believes he’s the Reich, er right choice. (WATCH)

Back in January '25, Elizabeth Warren was up in arms about Pete Hegseth’s Christian tattoo, citing it as a symbol of “extremism."



Today, Warren endorsed the Democrat with the N*zi tattoo, Graham Platner. pic.twitter.com/zMjB9aiTdl — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2026

Pete Hegseth’s Christian tattoo - "extremism".

President Carter' funeral service program.

Floor of the National Cathedral in DC. pic.twitter.com/jWXbdFkqzF — Eta Miraklo (@Eta_Miraklo) March 19, 2026

Hegseth’s tattoo was clearly tied to his Christian faith, but that didn’t stop ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats from smearing him.

Platner’s tattoo was the genuine article. He’s since covered it with dog artwork.

Yep. Platner had a Nazi Death's Head - SS Totenkopf on his chest. He must not have had any idea what it meant. It is so common, right? He covered it up with a dog. pic.twitter.com/FjZ1LmjwCj — The Mad Stoic (@stoic_mad) March 19, 2026

@SenWarren wow! So Nazi tattoo good. Christian tattoo bad. Got it! Also on the right side of history I see. — The Older Rebel - Take Vienna (@Theolder_Rebel) March 19, 2026

There’s really no other way to see it. Warren is giving Platner a pass on his Nazi tat.

The only consistent thing about Warren is her inconsistency.

Are you really expecting Fauxcahontas to be consistent or honest?



She speaketh with forked tongue — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) March 19, 2026

Expecting honesty? No



Exposing the dishonesty? Yes — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2026

Will any MSM journalist call her out? — HuskerFan58 (@akeece58) March 19, 2026

Democrats have a Senate seat to win, and 'journalists’ will give Warren a pass just like she did for Platner.

One guess why.

It’s just (D)ifferent; mainly because Platner plays for her team so anything he’s done is excusable until at least 30 years after his death <see Chavez, Cesar> — The Chad (@jackson_chad) March 19, 2026

The only principle that Democrats care about is power. Platner could show up draped in the Nazi flag and name his dog ‘Swastika’ tomorrow, and Warren would still likely endorse him. The Democrat Senate primary for Maine is set for June 9.

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