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Tattoo Breakthrough: Elizabeth Warren Gives Graham Platner’s Nazi Ink a Pass, Endorses Him For Senate

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:20 AM on March 20, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats flipped out over Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s Christian tattoo, which they claimed was Nazi-inspired. Of course, Democrats' ire for Nazi tattoos conveniently vanished when one of their own was discovered to be sporting real Hitler-linked ink. Funny how that works, huh? Senator Elizabeth Warren lost her headdress over Hegseth, but is now singing the praises of Graham ‘Nazi tattoo’ Platner. She just endorsed him in the Democrat Party's U.S. Senate primary in Maine over Governor Janet Mills.

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Apparently, Warren believes he’s the Reich, er right choice. (WATCH)

Hegseth’s tattoo was clearly tied to his Christian faith, but that didn’t stop ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats from smearing him.

Platner’s tattoo was the genuine article. He’s since covered it with dog artwork.

There’s really no other way to see it. Warren is giving Platner a pass on his Nazi tat.

The only consistent thing about Warren is her inconsistency.

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Democrats have a Senate seat to win, and 'journalists’ will give Warren a pass just like she did for Platner.

One guess why.

The only principle that Democrats care about is power. Platner could show up draped in the Nazi flag and name his dog ‘Swastika’ tomorrow, and Warren would still likely endorse him. The Democrat Senate primary for Maine is set for June 9.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ELIZABETH WARREN MAINE PETE HEGSETH GRAHAM PLATNER

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