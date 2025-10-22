Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess

What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on October 22, 2025
As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Graham Platner, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Maine, revealed on the Pod Save America podcast that he has a tattoo that is associated with the Nazi SS. He told the Obama bros that he and some other Marines got tattooed while drunk on leave in Croatia with no idea that the death's head was associated with the Nazis.

Remember how they smeared Pete Hegseth as a white supremacist because of his Jerusalem Cross tattoo? Democrats are lining up to defend Platner. “In all due respect, all right, what I'm worried about, 50,000 Americans may die unnecessarily? And you're worried about a tattoo?" asked Sen. Bernie Sanders. Democrats certainly worried about a tattoo during Hegseth's confirmation hearings.

We'd heard that Platner was planning on getting the tattoo removed, but he took the much quicker option of having it inked over to make what looks like … a dog? An X-ray of a wolf with intestinal problems?

Numerologists are saying that "S" is the 19th letter of the alphabet, so 1919 stands for SS.

We can't say this is much of an improvement.

***

