Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess

As Twitchy reported Tuesday, Graham Platner, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Maine, revealed on the Pod Save America podcast that he has a tattoo that is associated with the Nazi SS. He told the Obama bros that he and some other Marines got tattooed while drunk on leave in Croatia with no idea that the death's head was associated with the Nazis.

Remember how they smeared Pete Hegseth as a white supremacist because of his Jerusalem Cross tattoo? Democrats are lining up to defend Platner. “In all due respect, all right, what I'm worried about, 50,000 Americans may die unnecessarily? And you're worried about a tattoo?" asked Sen. Bernie Sanders. Democrats certainly worried about a tattoo during Hegseth's confirmation hearings.

We'd heard that Platner was planning on getting the tattoo removed, but he took the much quicker option of having it inked over to make what looks like … a dog? An X-ray of a wolf with intestinal problems?

Graham Platner shows off cover-up tattoo of Nazi symbol in interview with local Maine news outlet: https://t.co/MMPvw57zzz pic.twitter.com/JaUYLjuM41 — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 22, 2025

Yeah, this is about the level of artistic quality I’d expect from an emergency 2 AM tattoo appointmenthttps://t.co/m65ruZyYTN — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 22, 2025

hahahahahahahahahaha gasp hahahahahahahahahaha — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) October 22, 2025

Y’know, that’s EXACTLY what I would’ve chosen. — Jake H (@cavemanlwr) October 22, 2025

Never thought I'd say "actually bro you were better off with the Nazi tattoo" but these are unprecedented times. — Town Moron (@townmoron) October 22, 2025

The amount of time this guy has had his shirt off in this election is puzzling and concerning. — Pretty (not) Lieb (@prettylieb) October 22, 2025

Democrats: my opponents are Nazis



Democratic candidate: I literally have a Nazi tattoo on my chest



Democrats: hey that Nazi tattoo could mean anything, let’s hear him out first — OfMiceandMatt (@breadstickzzz) October 22, 2025

It's almost like he could have done this years ago when he first "found out" what his tattoo meant.



PS: Nice 1919 tattoo. 🙄 — King Bawk Bawk 🐔 (@KingBawkBawk) October 22, 2025

Numerologists are saying that "S" is the 19th letter of the alphabet, so 1919 stands for SS.

Covering Nazi with Nordic. Because those two things have never crossed streams before ever. — Eldest Gruff (@gruff_eldest) October 22, 2025

We can't say this is much of an improvement.

I liked it better when politicians kept their shirts on. — Tristan (@abc_iquv) October 22, 2025

