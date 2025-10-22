Bernie's Meltdown: Yells at Reporter, Cites Graham Platner's Military Tours to Dodge Tattoo Charges

Bernie Sanders was asked about all the accusations made against nepo baby Graham Platner as of late including a very questionable tattoo.

Bernie about Platner,



“In all due respect, all right, what I'm worried about, 50,000 Americans may die unnecessarily? And you're worried about a tattoo?"



When I asked about his comments about sexual assault, he said "Have you served four tours of duty?" I said "I have not." — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) October 21, 2025

Advertisement

I should not that Bernie was heated and pointing his hand at me. Meanwhile, Ron Johnson told @CatieEdmonson "Bernie's Getting pissed." — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) October 21, 2025

More on the fallout here and how Democrats are handling the Graham Platner messhttps://t.co/LL68pX0PtA — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) October 22, 2025

Spoiler Alert: the Democrats are not handling it well.

He asked *you* if you served four tours of duty as if that explains or excuses things? — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) October 21, 2025

Apparently, Bernie is under the belief system serving in the military makes it acceptable to have despicable political tattoos and various other really divisive belief systems. Not so much.

What a complete joke. Pathetic attempt at a non-answer — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) October 21, 2025

It’s interesting that Bernie Sanders only brings up his relatives who died in the Holocaust when he’s attacking moderate Democrats Republicans, and Israel. But when a progressive candidate he supports literally has a Nazi tattoo, he doesn’t give a rip. pic.twitter.com/rCitHI8A9G — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 21, 2025

Isn't that fascinating?

Same rationale they used for making no effort to remove Exalted Cyclops klansman democrat (but I repeat myself) Robert Bird and keep him in the Senate for 50 years: power. — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) October 22, 2025

But the Left will say the GOP is racist.

I'm sorry what? 4 tours gives him the excuse to say rape victims should be blamed for being raped?



WTF?? — tellthetruth 🪷🐻🦀🕯️🇺🇦🇬🇪🇸🇩🇬🇱🇨🇦🇲🇽🇺🟧 (@9_tellthetruth) October 21, 2025

There is one of those bizarre beliefs.

Well, in all due respect, the Nazi tattoo is real while your "50,000 Americans may die unnecessarily" is total bs. — Sydney Carton, Esq. (@pmags30) October 21, 2025

Also, that!

He deserves stiff criticism for that line of responses. No one should ever call him progressive after that. — Michael C. Sleet (@SleetMd) October 21, 2025

Democrats are raging hypocrites.



And the press will let them get away with it.

Sickening. — BLOCL 🇺🇸 (@bloc1264) October 21, 2025

In 2017, Bernie Sanders incited a mass assassination attempt of GOP Congressmen by telling his followers the GOP was trying to kill them and their children. When Bernie Sanders starts saying 50k Americans may die if he doesn’t get $1.5 Trillion, you have a responsibility to… — Igazsag (@Jan6Patriot) October 22, 2025

Advertisement

It seems Bernie never learns any lessons about his big mouth.

Well Bernie did write rape essays — lili von shtupp (@lili_shtupp) October 22, 2025

There is that.

So because you’re served you can be racist sexiest and antisemitic. Got it. — VCC-DemocratForever🔺🔺🐘 (@wheetz) October 21, 2025

It's hard to keep up with the Leftist's rules.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership.