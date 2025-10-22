Cuomo’s Craven Escape Plan: Ditching NY for Florida to Dodge Mamdani’s Disastrous Rule
Bernie's Meltdown: Yells at Reporter, Cites Graham Platner's Military Tours to Dodge Tattoo Charges

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Bernie Sanders was asked about all the accusations made against nepo baby Graham Platner as of late including a very questionable tattoo. 

Spoiler Alert: the Democrats are not handling it well.

Apparently, Bernie is under the belief system serving in the military makes it acceptable to have despicable political tattoos and various other really divisive belief systems. Not so much. 

Isn't that fascinating?

But the Left will say the GOP is racist. 

There is one of those bizarre beliefs.

Also, that!

It seems Bernie never learns any lessons about his big mouth. 

There is that. 

It's hard to keep up with the Leftist's rules. 

