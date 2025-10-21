Dem Candidate for Senate Says He Was Drunk When He Got a Nazi-Linked Tattoo

London Police Ban 'Far-Right' Protest Calling for Mass Deportations
Brett T. | 4:30 PM on October 21, 2025
meme

Remember back when former New Yorker "fact-checker" Talia Lavin smeared a Marine veteran working for ICE by calling out his Nazi tattoo? Except it wasn't a Nazi tattoo, and Lavin, a supposed expert on exposing the far-right, was sent packing.

Now we have another Marine being accused of having a Nazi tattoo, which he exposed on the Obama bros' "Pod Save America" podcast. The difference is that Graham Platner is running for the Democratic nomination to be the next senator from Maine.

That headline from the Portland Press-Herald reads, "Graham Platner addresses tattoo linked to Nazis." Randy Billings reports:

Graham Platner, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Maine, took the unusual step of disclosing that he has a tattoo that has been linked to Nazis.

In an extended interview on Pod Save America that first aired Monday night, Platner said he and some fellow Marines got a skull tattoo while drunk on leave in Croatia in 2006, without knowing that it was associated with the Nazis.

“We got very inebriated, and we did what Marines on liberty do, and we decided to go get a tattoo,” Platner said. “We chose a terrifying looking skull and crossbones off the wall because we were Marines and, you know, skulls and crossbones are pretty standard military thing.”

The tattoo on his right pectoral appears to resemble the Totenkopf, which the Anti-Defamation League said is German for “death’s head.” It was worn by Hitler’s Schutzstaffel and became a symbol of the unit guarding concentration camps.

We believe him when he says he didn't know it had any Nazi connection. Now, remember what they put Secretary of War Pete Hegseth through during his confirmation hearings when they claimed his Jerusalem Cross and "Deus Vult"  tattoos were connected to white supremacist groups. Hegseth said he was flagged as a possible “Insider Threat” by a fellow service member and pulled from guarding Joe Biden’s January 2021 inauguration. Sadly for the Democrats, the tattoo "controversy" didn't stop Hegseth's confirmation.

So what are the Democrats going to do about Platner? Just excuse him because he was drunk and thought the skull and crossbones looked cool.

Will Dems give Platner the Hegseth treatment? Where's Lavin on this?

BUT TRUMP!!!

He says he's going to have it removed.

In Maine, it comes down to this: either this individual or Susan Collins. What a choice when Collins looks good.

Maybe Democrats should take a break from calling everyone they disagree with Nazis. It's no fun to be called a Nazi, as Platner is learning.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

