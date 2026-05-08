Megyn Kelly's Producer Goes Full TINFOIL Blaming Algorithm (Mark Levin?!) for Abrupt Clicks N' Taps Drop

Megyn Kelly's producer seems to think the reason the show is seeing a dip is that the algorithm is out to get her OR there's a movement of fake, secret accounts run by Mark Levin
Sometimes I really wonder what is going on here, and how much of what we see is a purposeful manipulation vs. a form of sad hysteria.— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 8, 2026
Take one example. Here’s an account I’ve been seeing more recently but seems like a fake person spreading false propaganda who goes by “Ally J… pic.twitter.com/4W9BdSteo2
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... Kiss.” The account has a few thousand followers, but often has video posts about it out-of-context clips that accrue hundreds of thousands of views.
Tonight the “Ally Kiss” account shared a 47 second clip which already has 100k+ views. It has 5 obvious edits in it - like not even attempting to pretend otherwise. The copy is not a direct quote, but presents itself as verbatim text. And of course the whole thing is a complete lie - the actual clip is saying essentially the exact opposite of the framing in the post:
Then this post is reposted by a variety of prominent accounts - all of whom do not even follow this account “Ally Kiss.” How did it even show up in their timeline? Did the algorithm feed them it? Some other way? They share it unquestioningly and add their own commentary. It fits their narrative so they spread the lie. Do they intentionally know this is false? Or is it just too good to check?
Some add further lies to it. They mistake the order of the events taking place even in this poorly-constructed edited video.
I like X, but for the perpetually online, this is life now. They saw propaganda, they bought it, they spread it, they believe it (or… maybe they don’t), and they move on (their followers don’t know otherwise). It’s their right of course, but it’s alarming and a little depressing.
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Yes, it's all a PLOT!
Megyn Kelly’s producer is just as baffled as Kelly as to why people are turning on her, believing the only possible explanation must be some kind of botted conspiracy.— Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) May 8, 2026
Rather than an organic response to her abandoning her principles in a transparent attempt to farm engagement… https://t.co/Dt06PjhdYS
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... engagement from an anti-Western audience.
Of course it's not her fault. It has to be something else.
Megyn Kelly’s producer: “It’s so weird that people are attacking Megyn Kelly. This has to be a coordinated campaign to take her down.”— Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 8, 2026
Reality: Megyn and Tucker getting praised by Iranian state media.
👇🤡 pic.twitter.com/zpLHFGgq8J
But it's the algorithm!
Mark Levin!
REEEE!
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