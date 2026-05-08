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Megyn Kelly's Producer Goes Full TINFOIL Blaming Algorithm (Mark Levin?!) for Abrupt Clicks N' Taps Drop

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on May 08, 2026
X

Megyn Kelly's producer seems to think the reason the show is seeing a dip is that the algorithm is out to get her OR there's a movement of fake, secret accounts run by Mark Levin 

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Post continues:

... Kiss.” The account has a few thousand followers, but often has video posts about it out-of-context clips that accrue hundreds of thousands of views.

Tonight the “Ally Kiss” account shared a 47 second clip which already has 100k+ views. It has 5 obvious edits in it - like not even attempting to pretend otherwise. The copy is not a direct quote, but presents itself as verbatim text. And of course the whole thing is a complete lie - the actual clip is saying essentially the exact opposite of the framing in the post:

Then this post is reposted by a variety of prominent accounts - all of whom do not even follow this account “Ally Kiss.” How did it even show up in their timeline? Did the algorithm feed them it? Some other way? They share it unquestioningly and add their own commentary. It fits their narrative so they spread the lie. Do they intentionally know this is false? Or is it just too good to check?

Some add further lies to it. They mistake the order of the events taking place even in this poorly-constructed edited video.

I like X, but for the perpetually online, this is life now. They saw propaganda, they bought it, they spread it, they believe it (or… maybe they don’t), and they move on (their followers don’t know otherwise). It’s their right of course, but it’s alarming and a little depressing.

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Yes, it's all a PLOT!

Post continues:

... engagement from an anti-Western audience.

Of course it's not her fault. It has to be something else.

But it's the algorithm!

Mark Levin!

REEEE!

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