The Bulwark's Sam Stein Spins His Latest Fiction: Turns Duffy's Weekend Drives Into a 7-Month Vacation

Oh, The Bulwark is crying again because a Democrat was once criticized.

Having edited the infamous Pete's-taking-paternity leave story back at POLITICO, it's been interesting to see the reaction (or lack thereof) to Duffy taking a extended roadtrip over 7 months with his fam. — Sam Stein (@samstein) May 11, 2026

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The difference, Samuel, is Buttigieg basically took the first several months off, and there were major things happening. On the other hand, Duffy has traveled on the weekends and remained available at all times. He wasn't on 'leave'.

Also, this was part of the 250th Anniversary festivities and the TRANSPORTATION Secretary was traveling American roads.

Duffy's trips were 1 or 2 day trips crammed into weekends or holidays, spread over a 7-month period. Something lots of American families do. It was not a 7-month extended road trip. It did not affect his time on the job. Your reporting is not accurate and should be corrected. — Scion of the Southland 🐝🇺🇸🇮🇷 (@TNYellowJacket) May 11, 2026

To be fair, Stein's reporting is rarely accurate so that's not new.

Pete was too busy “chest feeding” the infants he is raising without a mother to show up to work. Two months he was MIA. pic.twitter.com/qGf8a26YFb — SheIsSealed!🙏 (@Frisky_gaijing) May 11, 2026

It was actually 12 weeks, so three months.

Weekend trips over a 7 month period isn’t an extended road trip 🙄 — SASNC👩‍💻📊 (@sasncsheri) May 11, 2026

The most accomplished Transpo Sec in decades traveling on weekends, compared to a did-nothing Buttigieg. Nah. — Butterdog (@Butters09016449) May 11, 2026

There is no comparison between those two.

The Secretary of Transportation traveling around the country like some normal dad with wife and kids…sounds like he understands the assignment. — O Honey, Bless Your Heart, B.S., By.Ob. (@mirabiledictu86) May 11, 2026

Sounds like he is discovering exactly what it's like to TRAVEL American roadways and through American cities. Almost like that's his job.

Be the change you want to see in the world. pic.twitter.com/Sj7101Ei2n — vikinick (@vikinick_) May 11, 2026

Just two different organizations constantly doing PR for the Democrats.

You know damn well that never happened. Duffy did not take 7 months off. Not even close. I can’t wait for him to release his calendar and prove what a filthy liar you are. — Cooper’s Mom (@BURMESEMOM) May 11, 2026

He works for 'The Bulwark'. All they do is lie and obfuscate.

It was a national tour of the transportation infrastructure he is in charge of. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) May 11, 2026

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Are you being purposely obtuse to try and form a weak political attack? Hahaha that’s hilarious. — mojo (@HeartPondMatt) May 11, 2026

Being obtuse comes naturally to him.

He did not take a 7-month road trip with his family. If you don’t like the 250th Road Trip thing, that’s fine, but there’s no reason to make stuff up & lie about what actually happened. — Vicki (@scvic_travels) May 11, 2026

Having watched your biased lies on X, it’s interesting to watch you invent a narrative against Duffy that is nowhere near a “paternity” leave taken during a shipping crisis. — bbnanny (@NanbumHall) May 11, 2026

The Bulwark folks will do anything to cover for Democrats. It's ridiculous at this point. It's funny how they 'conserve conservatism'.

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