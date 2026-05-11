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The Bulwark's Sam Stein Spins His Latest Fiction: Turns Duffy's Weekend Drives Into a 7-Month Vacation

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on May 11, 2026
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Oh, The Bulwark is crying again because a Democrat was once criticized.

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The difference, Samuel, is Buttigieg basically took the first several months off, and there were major things happening. On the other hand, Duffy has traveled on the weekends and remained available at all times. He wasn't on 'leave'. 

Also, this was part of the 250th Anniversary festivities and the TRANSPORTATION Secretary was traveling American roads.

To be fair, Stein's reporting is rarely accurate so that's not new.

It was actually 12 weeks, so three months.

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There is no comparison between those two. 

Sounds like he is discovering exactly what it's like to TRAVEL American roadways and through American cities. Almost like that's his job.

Just two different organizations constantly doing PR for the Democrats.

He works for 'The Bulwark'. All they do is lie and obfuscate.

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Being obtuse comes naturally to him.

The Bulwark folks will do anything to cover for Democrats. It's ridiculous at this point. It's funny how they 'conserve conservatism'. 

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