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Pete Buttigieg Says Majority Agrees With Dems Despite What Algorithms Indicate (THIS Is NOT an Algorithm)

Doug P. | 1:20 PM on April 24, 2026
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It's a reasonable bet that Pete Buttigieg will try and run for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028 so he can get back in government and finish the job of fixing those darn racist roads. 

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According to the betting on Polymarket a few months ago, Mayor Pete had about a five percent chance of getting the nomination, which seems a bit high: 

Naturally late night "comedians" like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have been doing their best to give Democrats positive exposure. Such was the case on the soon-to-be-ending Late Show with Colbert. Buttigieg had this to say, unchallenged of course: 

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Is that so? 

The most recent time that claim was put to the test, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz lost every swing state, not to mention the "popular vote" that the Democrats used to like to cite. 

Or how short his memory is:

Nice try, Pete!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lying and lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (like Mayor Pete's "racist roads").

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

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