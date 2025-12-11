Senator Says If Pete Hegseth Just Wants to Blow S**t Up He Should...
Polymarket Prediction: Gavin Newsom Favorite for 2028 Democrat Presidential Nomination. Where’s Kamala?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on December 11, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Polymarket, the cryptocurrency-based prediction market, is currently showing California Governor Gavin Newsom as the Democrat Party’s 2028 presidential nomination frontrunner. What about Kamala Harris? She’s in fifth place. Ouch!

Here’s the chart. (READ)

Newsom is clearly the favorite.

Posters say Newsom will be hurt in a general election due to his advocacy for unpopular issues like transgenderism.

There’s no doubt about that.

Commenters say if Newsom gets the nod, he’ll likely run against current Vice President JD Vance from the Republican side.

Newsom’s slimy persona and his bizarre hand movements, and swaying make him an odd choice.

Some posters say Democrats will return for seconds at the word salad bar. Newsom will have to wait.

If Harris gets the votes, it will be the first presidential primary she has ever won. You’ll recall she was selected, not elected, to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 2024. The bench for the Democrats is extremely weak if Newsom’s on top.

