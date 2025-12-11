Polymarket Prediction: Gavin Newsom Favorite for 2028 Democrat Presidential Nomination. Where’s Kamala?

Polymarket, the cryptocurrency-based prediction market, is currently showing California Governor Gavin Newsom as the Democrat Party’s 2028 presidential nomination frontrunner. What about Kamala Harris? She’s in fifth place. Ouch!

Here’s the chart. (READ)

BREAKING: Gavin Newsom emerges as the clear Democratic frontrunner for 2028.



Is America ready for President Newsom? pic.twitter.com/gqWPRZuDby — Polymarket (@Polymarket) December 11, 2025

See the full list of candidates:https://t.co/l8IHikH0iu — Polymarket (@Polymarket) December 11, 2025

Newsom is clearly the favorite.

Posters say Newsom will be hurt in a general election due to his advocacy for unpopular issues like transgenderism.

I know millions of Dems, and now former Dems, who won't vote for any candidate who's done so much to push gender ideology. Good luck with that @TheDemocrats. — Don'tShoveTheLesbians🌞 (@akabeth10) December 11, 2025

It's Newsom.

He'll flip flop (as usual) and most people have TikTok brain rot with a memory of less than 15 minutes.

What's really going to be an uphill battle for him is his 1980's sleazy used car salesman personality. pic.twitter.com/KlBBYMDO4W — Moe Coffee (@Trix_Eater) December 11, 2025

He's already been trying to sound more "moderate", talking about the women's sports issue. No one is fooled by it. — Don'tShoveTheLesbians🌞 (@akabeth10) December 11, 2025

Gavin would turn America into a communist sh*thole like California. — CyberMAGA Matt (@mattdz2010_matt) December 11, 2025

There’s no doubt about that.

Commenters say if Newsom gets the nod, he’ll likely run against current Vice President JD Vance from the Republican side.

🚨 JD VANCE will be 48.



He must wipe the floor with slithering Gavin Newsom.



Gavin will destroy this nation if given the chance. It would be the Biden administration on steroids.



We can’t allow it to happen, ever. https://t.co/PYggyrnqKN pic.twitter.com/Mpe9HWv3ju — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 11, 2025

Could you imagine him debating Gavin Newsom? pic.twitter.com/m6DlollwmF — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 11, 2025

Gavin would try to smooth talk out of the abomination that is LA and California's destructive policies.



JD would stop him in his tracks. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 11, 2025

I'm looking forward to it, honestly. If Gavin is the best candidate the Democrats can produce, they are COOKED. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 11, 2025

Newsom’s slimy persona and his bizarre hand movements, and swaying make him an odd choice.

Some posters say Democrats will return for seconds at the word salad bar. Newsom will have to wait.

They are not gonna chose him over Kamala — Bobby Hamner (@HamnerBobb6053) December 11, 2025

He’s got a better chance than Kamala or anyone else in the DNC, but it highlights how far the democrats have fallen if this tool is the best they can find. — Inquiring Minds (@TiffaniMarie483) December 11, 2025

What's sad is that Kamala probably would be a better choice for their nominee. She's still horrible, but Newsom's record is indefensible. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 11, 2025

If Harris gets the votes, it will be the first presidential primary she has ever won. You’ll recall she was selected, not elected, to be the Democrats’ presidential candidate in 2024. The bench for the Democrats is extremely weak if Newsom’s on top.

