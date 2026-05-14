That Lee Zeldin Kept from LAUGHING After Patty Murray Asked Him This Abortion Question Is IMPRESSIVE -Vid

Maybe it's time for Senator Patty Murray to consider retiring.

She's clearly in the process of losing her ever-loving mind.

What the Hell is she even talking about here? Abortion in the water? WHAT?

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SENATOR MURRAY: "Do you seriously believe there's abortion in the water, like some of the far-right activists are suggesting?"



EPA ADMIN ZELDIN: "You just said abortion in the water?"



MURRAY: "That's what some far-right activists are saying. That they have an audience, in the… pic.twitter.com/I9zcChamyf — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 14, 2026

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... EPA, on that absurd issue." ZELDIN: "I have not had a conversation with anyone at the agency as far as abortions in water." "I don't even know what you're talking about."

We're pretty sure no one has any idea what she's talking about here. Talk about being nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Sometimes Members of Congress can ask great, substantive questions at these budget hearings, and other times, welp, they let Senator Patty Murray turn her mic on to speak as well, and then this happens…



Senator Murray: “Do you seriously believe there’s abortion in the water… pic.twitter.com/5EsZWj1WH7 — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) May 13, 2026

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Senator Murray: “Do you seriously believe there’s abortion in the water like some far-right activists are suggesting?”

We have yet to find any far-right activists suggesting that women are somehow having abortions in the water.

Honestly, this is almost too dumb for us to even mock.

Almost.

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