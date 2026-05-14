ARGLE RAR! Jonathan Turley Calls Shady AF Marc Elias Out for Being a...
Newsom Gets Caught as His Career Comes to a Close
AWFUL: Fairfax County DA Steve Descano Forced to Admit He Reduced Sentence for...
Eye Roll of the Day: Politico Reports Dems Are Prepared to 'Ditch the...
VIP
Kamala Harris Wants Dems to Hold a 'No Bad Ideas' Brainstorm Session (Here's...
CNN (!) DROPS Dimbulb AG Jay Jones for Ranting About Politics Instead of...
Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony...
HA! Never Seen Her Make THAT Face Before: Ana Navarro Flames OUT After...
VIP
VA Democrats Who Ran for Now Nonexistent Lobster District Have a Whole Lot...
Ex NYC Mayor Eric Adams Interrupts the Mamdani Budget Celebration and Demonization of...
Schadenfreude-a-PALOOZA! Abigail Spanberger VETOS Collective Bargaining and HOOBOY, Their...
TOO Perfect! Group That Leaked Pete Buttigieg's Authenticity Coaching Video Just Made Thin...
Gavin Newsom's Attempted Mockery of Trump's Reflecting Pool Project Quickly Derailed and B...
AOC FAWNING All Over Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Budget MAGIC in NYC Runs Head...

That Lee Zeldin Kept from LAUGHING After Patty Murray Asked Him This Abortion Question Is IMPRESSIVE -Vid

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on May 14, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Image by Andrew Martin from Pixabay)

Maybe it's time for Senator Patty Murray to consider retiring.

She's clearly in the process of losing her ever-loving mind.

What the Hell is she even talking about here? Abortion in the water? WHAT?

Advertisement

Post continues:

... EPA, on that absurd issue."

ZELDIN: "I have not had a conversation with anyone at the agency as far as abortions in water."

"I don't even know what you're talking about."

We're pretty sure no one has any idea what she's talking about here. Talk about being nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

Post continues:

Senator Murray: “Do you seriously believe there’s abortion in the water like some far-right activists are suggesting?” 

Recommended

Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid)
Sam J.
Advertisement

We have yet to find any far-right activists suggesting that women are somehow having abortions in the water.

Honestly, this is almost too dumb for us to even mock.

Almost.

============================================================

Related:

WOW: Fairfax County DA Steve Descano Forced to Admit He Reduced Sentence for an Illegal Who Raped a Minor

CNN (!) DROPS Dimbulb AG Jay Jones for Ranting About Politics Instead of Answering Redistricting Question

Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid)

HA! Never Seen Her Make THAT Face Before: Ana Navarro Flames OUT After Getting Owned in Duffy Debate -Vid

VA Democrats Who Ran for Now Nonexistent Lobster District Have a Whole Lot of ActBlue Explainin' to do

============================================================

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABORTION EPA FOX NEWS PATTY MURRAY SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid)
Sam J.
ARGLE RAR! Jonathan Turley Calls Shady AF Marc Elias Out for Being a Seditious LUNATIC and He Can't DEAL
Sam J.
AWFUL: Fairfax County DA Steve Descano Forced to Admit He Reduced Sentence for Illegal Who Raped a Minor
Sam J.
CNN (!) DROPS Dimbulb AG Jay Jones for Ranting About Politics Instead of Answering Redistricting Question
Sam J.
HA! Never Seen Her Make THAT Face Before: Ana Navarro Flames OUT After Getting Owned in Duffy Debate -Vid
Sam J.
Schadenfreude-a-PALOOZA! Abigail Spanberger VETOS Collective Bargaining and HOOBOY, Their RAGE Fuels Them
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid) Sam J.
Advertisement