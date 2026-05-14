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AWFUL: Fairfax County DA Steve Descano Forced to Admit He Reduced Sentence for Illegal Who Raped a Minor

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on May 14, 2026
Various

Full transparency, every time we start to write about something else we have in draft, we catch another clip of Fairfax County DA Steve Descano's testimony in front of Congress, and we're absolutely INFURIATED to the point of writing about the scumbag again.

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This editor lives in Virginia, and we know the man is bad news, but hearing him admit to reducing a sentence for an illegal alien who raped a 15-year-old American is just gutting.

Who on Earth would think that's a good idea?

Oh, that's right, a handpicked attorney like Descano by George Soros.

Watch. This.

Post continues:

... those charges to misdemeanor! And YOU offered him a 90-day suspended jail sentence!

Go off,

What. The. Hell?

When you realize there are 230,000 illegals in Fairfax County alone ... that's a lot of votes that allegedly don't ever happen. Ahem.

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And they're all stomach-churning AND turning.

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

Help us continue to report the truth about ICE and its brave accomplishments to make America safe again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid) Sam J.
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