AWFUL: Fairfax County DA Steve Descano Forced to Admit He Reduced Sentence for Illegal Who Raped a Minor

Full transparency, every time we start to write about something else we have in draft, we catch another clip of Fairfax County DA Steve Descano's testimony in front of Congress, and we're absolutely INFURIATED to the point of writing about the scumbag again.

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This editor lives in Virginia, and we know the man is bad news, but hearing him admit to reducing a sentence for an illegal alien who raped a 15-year-old American is just gutting.

Who on Earth would think that's a good idea?

Oh, that's right, a handpicked attorney like Descano by George Soros.

Watch. This.

🚨 WOW! Rep. Brandon Gill just unleashed FURY on the Democrat Fairfax, Virginia prosecutor for protecting an illegal alien child R*PIST, to his FACE



"Well, sir, the charge refers to underage s*x..."



GILL: OK, so an illegal alien R*PED an underage person and YOUR OFFICE REDUCED… pic.twitter.com/V3vkka81Uj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 14, 2026

Post continues:

... those charges to misdemeanor! And YOU offered him a 90-day suspended jail sentence! Go off,

What. The. Hell?

WTF??? You gave an ILLEGAL a 90 day suspended sentence for rape?? This is outrageous and sickening. How can anyone in their right mind feel it was the right thing to do? These people need to be held accountable. — Greg Mitchell (@gregnmitchell) May 14, 2026

When you realize there are 230,000 illegals in Fairfax County alone ... that's a lot of votes that allegedly don't ever happen. Ahem.

I'm glad they are being brought to testify. There are multiple cases in Fairfax that need to come to light. — Jmain (@jmain369) May 14, 2026

And they're all stomach-churning AND turning.

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Related:

CNN (!) DROPS Dimbulb AG Jay Jones for Ranting About Politics Instead of Answering Redistricting Question

Supporters GASPED! Fairfax Co DA Steve Descano's Terrible, No-Good Congressional Testimony BLOWS UP (Vid)

HA! Never Seen Her Make THAT Face Before: Ana Navarro Flames OUT After Getting Owned in Duffy Debate -Vid

VA Democrats Who Ran for Now Nonexistent Lobster District Have a Whole Lot of ActBlue Explainin' to do

Schadenfreude-a-PALOOZA! Abigail Spanberger VETOS Collective Bargaining and WOW, That's a LOTTA Shrieking

TOO Perfect! Group That Leaked Pete Buttigieg's Authenticity Coaching Video Just Made Things Even WORSE

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Editor’s Note: Democrats are fanning the flames and raising the rhetoric by comparing ICE to the Gestapo, fascists, and secret police.

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