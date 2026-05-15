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Treacherous RAT: James Woods Putting John Thune on BLAST Over the SAVE Act Is a Brutally BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:45 PM on May 15, 2026
Meme

Well, well, well, it looks like James Woods is as frustrated with John Thune as the rest of us. It's bizarre that with a GOP majority, there isn't some way for Thune to get the votes he needs to pass the SAVE Act.

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You know, the law 80% of Americans support.

Thune should make anyone refusing to support the bill go on the record so we know who to primary.

STAT.

He's not just mad about the SAVE Act, he's mad about EVERYTHING that Thune is failing to get done; full disclosure, we had forgotten about the 50 bills the House has already passed that are just sitting and going nowhere in the Senate.

That's terrible.

Treacherous rat fits.

WE SAID WHAT WE SAID.

Tough crowd.

That's disconcerting.

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DO IT DO IT DO IT.

REALLY tough (but well-deserved) crowd. 

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