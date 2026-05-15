Treacherous RAT: James Woods Putting John Thune on BLAST Over the SAVE Act Is a Brutally BEAUTIFUL Thing

Well, well, well, it looks like James Woods is as frustrated with John Thune as the rest of us. It's bizarre that with a GOP majority, there isn't some way for Thune to get the votes he needs to pass the SAVE Act.

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You know, the law 80% of Americans support.

Thune should make anyone refusing to support the bill go on the record so we know who to primary.

STAT.

No Trump judges, no voter ID SAVE Act, 50 bills already passed by the house in limbo.



Pardon my language, but this guy is a worthless piece of s**t. He’s worse than a grifter Democrat. Fetterman has done more for the Republican platform than this weasel. Treacherous rat. pic.twitter.com/mrqbg287PJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 15, 2026

He's not just mad about the SAVE Act, he's mad about EVERYTHING that Thune is failing to get done; full disclosure, we had forgotten about the 50 bills the House has already passed that are just sitting and going nowhere in the Senate.

That's terrible.

Treacherous rat fits.

WE SAID WHAT WE SAID.

Tough crowd.

Never forget this gem of a post 30 days before 2016 presidential election https://t.co/ZICf7igNDN — Vic Vega (@CapitalisticPig) May 15, 2026

That's disconcerting.

Pass voter ID. — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 15, 2026

DO IT DO IT DO IT.

Remove John Thune! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 15, 2026

REALLY tough (but well-deserved) crowd.

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