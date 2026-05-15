FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! Unhinged Loon Who Literally Owes His Win to Abigail Spanberger QUICK to Turn on Her

In what could be the early stages of a Democratic civil war (please please please), Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Attorney General Jay Jones are now openly at each other’s throats over a single veto—and the party’s union paymasters are furious.

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Ain't it fun?

Spanberger quietly killed legislation that would have handed public-sector unions the power to collectively bargain for teachers, police officers, firefighters, and state workers. The bill would have forced automatic dues deductions, locked in sweetheart contracts, and jacked up salaries, pensions, and benefits across the board—costs that ultimately land on Virginia taxpayers already groaning under high property taxes and stagnant services.

Oh, don't give her too much credit; she didn't veto it because she knows this sort of legislation would destroy Virginia's economy.

No, no, she did this because the amendment she added (that would have pushed the law out until after she was out of office) was rejected. And, she knows it doesn't matter what she does now because it's not like she can run again in 2029. Never forget, it's all about her.

I asked Attorney General Jay Jones to respond to Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s veto of collective bargaining for public sector employees. Here is his response: pic.twitter.com/ZzWQXmXDoH — Brandon Jarvis (@Jaaavis) May 14, 2026

Would you look at that? He put out a statement... hopefully he ran it through spellcheck.

Jay Jones probably wouldn’t be Attorney General today if it wasn’t for Abigail Spanberger’s campaign. She could have left him in a ditch on the campaign trail last year after stories broke about his text messages and speeding. Now he’s throwing her under the bus. https://t.co/st4YU89SjG — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) May 15, 2026

Of course he is.

He has never cared about being Attorney General; he's always wanted to be governor. In his warped, unhinged little mind, this is how he gets the job.

So he fantasizes about republican children dying, is a terrible driver who cut corners on his community service hours, can’t spell, is a terrible attorney AND he’s not loyal? What exactly does Jay Jones have going for him? — Loudoun County Republican Women's Club🇺🇸 (@LoudounGOPWomen) May 15, 2026

The cat fighting between VA Dems is going to be pretty entertaining for the next 3 years. Spanberger vetoed that bill to send a message to the GA Dems. Quit starting idiot brushfires and pooping on the floor. She's going fake moderate again prepping for her senate run. — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) May 15, 2026

Yeah, they've got a real team there. All for themselves and nothing for Virginia citizens. — D. Burroughs (@DBLovesIOP) May 15, 2026

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And THAT'S ultimately the real problem with Democrats, especially in Virginia.

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