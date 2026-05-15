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FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! Unhinged Loon Who Literally Owes His Win to Abigail Spanberger QUICK to Turn on Her

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:05 PM on May 15, 2026
Abigail Spanberger X Account

In what could be the early stages of a Democratic civil war (please please please), Gov. Abigail Spanberger and Attorney General Jay Jones are now openly at each other’s throats over a single veto—and the party’s union paymasters are furious. 

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Ain't it fun? 

Spanberger quietly killed legislation that would have handed public-sector unions the power to collectively bargain for teachers, police officers, firefighters, and state workers. The bill would have forced automatic dues deductions, locked in sweetheart contracts, and jacked up salaries, pensions, and benefits across the board—costs that ultimately land on Virginia taxpayers already groaning under high property taxes and stagnant services. 

Oh, don't give her too much credit; she didn't veto it because she knows this sort of legislation would destroy Virginia's economy. 

No, no, she did this because the amendment she added (that would have pushed the law out until after she was out of office) was rejected. And, she knows it doesn't matter what she does now because it's not like she can run again in 2029. Never forget, it's all about her.

Would you look at that? He put out a statement... hopefully he ran it through spellcheck.

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Of course he is.

He has never cared about being Attorney General; he's always wanted to be governor. In his warped, unhinged little mind, this is how he gets the job.

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And THAT'S ultimately the real problem with Democrats, especially in Virginia.

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2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER DEMOCRAT PARTY VIRGINIA JAY JONES

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