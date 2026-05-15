'Promises Made, Promises BROKEN': Intl. Association of Fire Fighters Just Ripped Spanberger a NEW ONE

The last time we saw a poll on Abigail Spanberger, she had dropped several points since her election, making her the most unpopular representative in Virginia in the last 32 years. There were rumblings about her bouncing back up to a more positive number, but after the redistricting snafu and now her efforts to veto collective bargaining, we can only imagine her approval looks even worse.

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This from the International Association of Fire Fighters is simply BRUTAL.

And we love it.

Take a look:

Promises made. Promises broken.



On the campaign trail, @GovernorVA committed to fighting for public workers and ensuring they had a voice on the job. This week, she vetoed legislation that would have done exactly that.https://t.co/lLokDjvcqo — International Association of Fire Fighters (@IAFFofficial) May 15, 2026

From the International Association of Fire Fighters:

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has vetoed legislation to expand collective bargaining to public workers – including firefighters and emergency medical workers. The move is a direct betrayal of her repeated pledges on the campaign trail to support workers. “As a candidate, Abigail Spanberger told Virginia’s public workers she would work with the General Assembly to ensure they had a voice on the job, and the right to collectively bargain. Our Virginia members and others stood with her throughout the campaign and helped put her in the Governor’s office based on that commitment,” said General President Edward Kelly. “With her veto, she has broken that promise.” HB 1263/SB 378 was passed by the Virginia General Assembly earlier this year. The bill would ensure public sector employees in the Commonwealth have the ability to negotiate over health and safety, pay, benefits, working conditions, and other important workplace issues. The bill was led in the Senate by the Majority Leader, Scott Surovell (D-34).

OOF ... they continued:

On the campaign trail, Spanberger repeatedly highlighted her support for workers and pledged to ensure they had a seat at the table. Despite that pledge, Spanberger didn’t sign the General Assembly’s legislation when she received it, instead choosing to send the bill back to the legislature with amendments. Delaying the bill’s implementation until 2030 and changing key sections to allow bargaining only when employers deem it “appropriate” were among her proposed changes. Don't mind us, we'll just be over here having a snack and pointing out that perhaps it's time for unions to figure out that Democrats are only really on their side when they can help them get elected. Until then, it's hard for us to feel overly sorry for them for getting conned. Heck, Spanberger also promised the state she wouldn't redistrict it, and she still tried.

Let us know if you see a poll showing Spanberger's approval rating ... we'll keep an eye out for one as well.

And oof AGAIN.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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