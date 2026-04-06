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NEW WaPo (YES, WaPo!) Poll Spells SERIOUS Trouble for Abigail Spanberger and Her Hateful Horde of Dems

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Would you look at that? Abigail Spanberger, who lied her arse off about many things to get elected (especially gerrymandering), is not very popular in Virginia.

And after only four months.

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Wow, that's a pretty big fall for what is usually a 'honeymoon' phase of a new governor. Unless, of course, that governor is Spanberger, apparently.

Deeply divided is putting this nicely.

Only 47% think she's doing a good job.

46% think she sucks.

We agree with the 46%.

Not to mention, since this is a Washington Post poll, she is likely doing far worse.

Wow. Would you look at that? She's even more unpopular than Ralph Northam, who lost the state to a Republican in several years. Heck, most people claimed Virginia was blue and would never have a Republican governor again.

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But thanks to Northam being a total disgrace, that wasn't the case.

Sadly, far too many Virginians appear to have a very short memory because the state elected the same people who almost destroyed their lives in 2020. Heck, Northam even endorsed Spanberger, which should have been a HUGE red flab but nope.

Trump hate won.

It's stupid, but true.

Spanberger may have been able to get away with the gerrymandering garbage if she had waited a year or two, because again, Virginians seem to have a short memory. But even the short-term memory people remember her promises from August of last year.

This is an actual bait-and-switch governorship that will only get more unpopular as she goes along. Especially if the Vote Yes gerrymander a-holes magically win when so much of the state is so vocally against it.

Better not be any magical thumb drives ... 

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And it's only going to get worse.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ABIGAIL SPANBERGER GERRYMANDERING GLENN YOUNGKIN VIRGINIA

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