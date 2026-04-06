NEW WaPo (YES, WaPo!) Poll Spells SERIOUS Trouble for Abigail Spanberger and Her Hateful Horde of Dems

Would you look at that? Abigail Spanberger, who lied her arse off about many things to get elected (especially gerrymandering), is not very popular in Virginia.

And after only four months.

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Wow, that's a pretty big fall for what is usually a 'honeymoon' phase of a new governor. Unless, of course, that governor is Spanberger, apparently.

When four months before your election you promise voters you won’t gerrymander Virginia then your first act as governor was to show you lied & enable the most extreme gerrymandering, not surprised. Poll: Va. voters deeply divided over Gov. Spanberger. https://t.co/ySSwe1OGmg — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) April 6, 2026

Deeply divided is putting this nicely.

Only 47% think she's doing a good job.

46% think she sucks.

We agree with the 46%.

Not to mention, since this is a Washington Post poll, she is likely doing far worse.

Hey! Did you know that after only four months in, you're the most unpopular governor in the last 32 years, @GovernorVA?



That is no easy feat.



Congrats on being REALLY awful. Virginians are already noticing. :)



Happy Monday! pic.twitter.com/rlIfXPgcjX — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 6, 2026

Wow. Would you look at that? She's even more unpopular than Ralph Northam, who lost the state to a Republican in several years. Heck, most people claimed Virginia was blue and would never have a Republican governor again.

But thanks to Northam being a total disgrace, that wasn't the case.

Sadly, far too many Virginians appear to have a very short memory because the state elected the same people who almost destroyed their lives in 2020. Heck, Northam even endorsed Spanberger, which should have been a HUGE red flab but nope.

Trump hate won.

It's stupid, but true.

Spanberger promised not to gerrymander Virginia just before the 2025 election.



She lied.



Vote NO on Spanberger's illegal gerrymandering! https://t.co/zs1YR10DcB pic.twitter.com/LgrPYsK78d — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 6, 2026

Spanberger may have been able to get away with the gerrymandering garbage if she had waited a year or two, because again, Virginians seem to have a short memory. But even the short-term memory people remember her promises from August of last year.

This is an actual bait-and-switch governorship that will only get more unpopular as she goes along. Especially if the Vote Yes gerrymander a-holes magically win when so much of the state is so vocally against it.

Better not be any magical thumb drives ...

The electorate that voted for @GovernorVA had Youngkin approval at 53/43. She’s 3 months in and has lost her political capital already by embarking on this stupidity. https://t.co/oP8tKCYchD — Bobby Trivett (@btrivett07) April 6, 2026

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And it's only going to get worse.

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