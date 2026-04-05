WHOA. This Explains SO Much: Check Out Who Eric Swalwell Has Been PAYING to Watch His Kids (NannyGate!)

Eric Swalwell is once again reminding everyone why he’s become a punchline in California politics.

Ok, not just California politics, but ALL politics.

And honestly, a punchline in all ways.

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A deep-dive thread breaking down his campaign finance filings is blowing up on X, and the numbers are raising serious red flags about how the congressman-turned-gubernatorial hopeful is treating donor dollars.

According to the disclosures, Swalwell’s campaigns have shelled out more than $244,000 in 'childcare' reimbursements since 2019 — the highest total in the entire U.S. House.

Read that again ... the HIGHEST toal in the entire U.S. House.

That includes six-figure payments to a full-time nanny in Dublin, California, plus thousands funneled directly to his wife, Brittany.

Yes, his WIFE. You read that correctly.

Swalwell uses campaign cash to pay his wife for watching their children???? wtf pic.twitter.com/TM1vIw4zSC — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) April 4, 2026

The payments to his spouse clocked in at roughly $6,000, even though the family already employs a professional nanny for what appears to be routine, everyday childcare rather than campaign-related events. Why is he paying the mother of his children to care for them? What gives?!

Swalwell has spent years lecturing the rest of us about ethics, campaign finance reform, and 'dark money.' Yet here we are again, watching him treat donor checks like his own personal ATM.

The only question left is whether the FEC will actually do something about it this time — or if “nannygate” will just become another forgotten chapter in Swalwell’s long highlight reel of questionable judgment.

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