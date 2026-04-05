TMZ Chases Ghost: Trump's 'Health Crisis' Was Just Golf, Duty, and Leftist Wishcasting
NPR’s Outrageous Choice: Sympathy for Attacker’s Lebanese Town, Silence for Michigan Synag...
Where’s Navy? Bidens Push ‘Normal Family’ Easter Photo — But Still Erasing Hunter’s...
VIP
Florida's Republican Boom: Insurance Wins, Blue-State Warnings, and Why Dems Can't Compete
Theo Von’s Barron Trump Take Exposes Why We Should Ignore Entertainers on Politics
NBC's Kristen Welker Flat-Out Denies DHS Has a Head: Two Weeks After Mullin...
T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot...
VIP
'You Are Special': Astronaut Victor Glover Delivers an Outstanding Easter Message From Art...
Tim Kaine's Plea to the 'Humanitarian' Iranian Military Ages Like a Jug Of...
WHOA. This Explains SO Much: Check Out Who Eric Swalwell Has Been PAYING...
Jake Tapper 'Tattles' on Trump's BRUTAL Truth Social WARNING to Iran and It...
Straight-FIRE, Son! InfantryDort BODIES Every Leftist and Woke Right Podcastard Rooting Ag...
As America Cheers the Daring Rescue of Downed WSO, The Daily Mail Covers...
VIP
VA Democrats Are Getting Nervous AND Desperate About Their Gerrymander and This Obnoxious...

Jesus-Sized FACEPALM --> Obama's Predictably Tone-Deaf, Insulting Easter Post Is Missing Two KEY Things

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:35 AM on April 05, 2026
imgflip

Barack Obama took time from his busy schedule, pushing to rob millions of Virginians of their representation, to hop onto X and post what many are calling a tone-deaf and even insulting Easter greeting to 'anyone celebrating.' 

Advertisement

See if you guys also notice something about his post beyond how insulting and condescending it comes across. 

Hint, look at the picture:

People who celebrate Easter are called Christians, Barry.

Probably should've mentioned Jesus and Christians since it's, you know, EASTER. Just sayin'.

Amen.

Amen.

Again.

Recommended

T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot in Iran
justmindy
Advertisement

It's weird, right? And obviously a choice he or whoever he's paying to write his posts for him made. Honestly, he'd have been better off not to say anything at all than to post something so lacking in faith.

Then again, let's not pretend the guy ever really cared about Christians; remember when he called us all bitter clingers? We do.

============================================================

Related:

Jake Tapper 'Tattles' on Trump's BRUTAL Truth Social WARNING to Iran and It Does NOT Go As He Planned

EPIC, Straight-FIRE Post Takes Every Leftist and Woke Right Podcastard Rooting Against America APART

VA Democrats Are Getting Nervous AND Desperate About Their Gerrymander, and This Obnoxious Post Proves It

Erika Kirk Celebrates Military for BREATHTAKING Rescue of Downed Pilot and Antisemitic Toads Can't DEAL

SHOUT IT! Gene Simmons Taking on HORDE of Angry, Mouth-Breathing, Anti-American Trolls Is GLORIOUS

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA BIBLE CHRISTIANITY MICHELLE OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot in Iran
justmindy
TMZ Chases Ghost: Trump's 'Health Crisis' Was Just Golf, Duty, and Leftist Wishcasting
justmindy
Theo Von’s Barron Trump Take Exposes Why We Should Ignore Entertainers on Politics
justmindy
SHOUT IT! Gene Simmons Taking on HORDE of Angry, Mouth-Breathing, Anti-American Trolls Is GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Tim Kaine's Plea to the 'Humanitarian' Iranian Military Ages Like a Jug Of Milk Left In the Sun
Grateful Calvin
Where’s Navy? Bidens Push ‘Normal Family’ Easter Photo — But Still Erasing Hunter’s Daughter
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

T. Becket Adams Nails the Moment: Europe Disappointed U.S. Actually Saved Its Pilot in Iran justmindy
Advertisement