Jesus-Sized FACEPALM --> Obama's Predictably Tone-Deaf, Insulting Easter Post Is Missing Two KEY Things

Barack Obama took time from his busy schedule, pushing to rob millions of Virginians of their representation, to hop onto X and post what many are calling a tone-deaf and even insulting Easter greeting to 'anyone celebrating.'

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See if you guys also notice something about his post beyond how insulting and condescending it comes across.

Hint, look at the picture:

To everyone celebrating Easter, Michelle and I wish you a joyful holiday filled with reminders of the enduring power of faith and hope. pic.twitter.com/Lg3BQ822jz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 5, 2026

People who celebrate Easter are called Christians, Barry.

You sold an empty bag of hope and instead delivered divisiveness and intolerance. You’re the only president who stayed in the game after his time was up which speaks volumes about your character. — Beetle6000 (@beetle6000) April 5, 2026

Faith in whom? Hope for what? You sort of left a few things out of this. — Toys In My Attic (@GrammarJedi01) April 5, 2026

Probably should've mentioned Jesus and Christians since it's, you know, EASTER. Just sayin'.

You mean Christians Barry? Say the word. CHRISTIANS.

Dunce — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) April 5, 2026

Amen.

Amen.

Again.

Only you can post a Christian holiday post without any mention of Jesus…weird. He is risen 🙏🏼 — MindyT (@AUMindyT) April 5, 2026

It's weird, right? And obviously a choice he or whoever he's paying to write his posts for him made. Honestly, he'd have been better off not to say anything at all than to post something so lacking in faith.

Then again, let's not pretend the guy ever really cared about Christians; remember when he called us all bitter clingers? We do.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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