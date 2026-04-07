Political ‘Expert’ Flips OUT, REFUSES to Believe Abigail Spanberger Is Already SO Unpopular and LOL -Vid

Man oh man, it has not been a good few days for Abigail Spanberger.

Not at all.

The Washington Post poll showed her dropping by about 14 points, making her the most unpopular governor in Virginia in the 21st century. That is no small feat.

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It sent a shockwave through Democrats, especially in Virginia, where they're actively trying to force the state into a gerrymandered representation that only benefits THEM and not Virginia. Gosh, who knew that telling bald-faced lies to voters, promising not to gerrymander the state, only to turn around within the first two months of your term and pass a bill to gerrymander the state would be so unpopular?

Oh, that's right ... EVERYONE.

Well, everyone except Larry Sabato.

Watch this meltdown:

🗣️Larry Sabato of UVA Center for Politics is skeptical about the poor approval rating for @GovernorVA



"Sabato believes nothing of the past two months would explain such a big dip in public support" 😏https://t.co/zYNyIoAo8M pic.twitter.com/9LujCqOT1E — ((( charlottesville 🫧 ))) (@CvilleBubble) April 7, 2026

Keep in mind that Sabato was insisting just a few weeks ago that Spanberger only supports gerrymandering because it's what her party wants. Almost as if he knew this was coming.

So he'll have to excuse us if we don't buy into the idea that he doesn't believe this is possible.

Larry is a megalomaniacal moron… — Ragnar's Paw (@aet2u) April 7, 2026

Uh... I can explain it to him if he is confused.

People are TICKED. — Kristoph_Vals (@Kristoph_Vals) April 7, 2026

They are. And it's not just the gerrymandering push; it's new taxes, fewer freedoms, and a push to make our communities less safe in the name of equity. One Washington Post opinion said moderate Republicans are 'repulsed by her.'

Repulsed.

Ouch.

Weird. Who could have predicted that the Commonwealth wouldn't love tax increases, the loss of representation, loss of 1st and 2nd ammendment rights and other anti-American power-grabs from radical Muslims that make it easier for them to conquer us? — Bully Free Zone Virginia (@GoAwayMeanBully) April 7, 2026

It's one thing to try to pretend it's not a big deal to save face; it's quite another to outright deny what people can plainly see for themselves.

We'd be embarrassed for Sabato if the man had any sort of shame, but we know he does not.

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