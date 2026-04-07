Women Torch Eric Swalwell on X After He Drops 'Won't Back Down' Ad Amid BOMBSHELL Harassment Allegations

To be fair, we've never known Eric Swalwell to have any sort of common sense or ability to read the room, but this was pretty damn bad considering all of the allegations of sexual misconduct floating around about him. Oh, he tries to make this ad about Trump and Kash Patel and their 'billionaire buddies,' but his timing about 'the noise' is reallly bad.

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And please, we all know he knows about the allegations, and he still dropped this on his personal account.

This goes beyond tone-deaf, don't you think?

Watch:

They’re loud because they’re scared.



Donald Trump, Kash, and their billionaire buddies can keep the noise coming — I’m not backing down. pic.twitter.com/CxU0Ze3OmE — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 7, 2026

Yes, they've been scared, Swalwell. But not Trump and Kash.

The women who are coming forward with allegations ... they were scared.

But no more.

I didn’t think you could be any grosser, but you’re a groomer too? — NWK+ (@25GoDawgs) April 7, 2026

Dude is pretty gross. Yup.

You're going to keep on being a predator of young women? pic.twitter.com/R81aYwmvIe — Jeffrey MacGinnis (@Jeff_MacG) April 7, 2026

*cough cough*

We will see. The truth will come out, you pervert. — Fren Melissa (@fren_melissa) April 7, 2026

It sure seems that way.

You know, about the truth coming out.

The view from Eric’s campaign office pic.twitter.com/w2EuICW7Hl — Random American 🇺🇸 🦅 (@DerpasaurusWrex) April 7, 2026

True story.

Gastrointestinal issues.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we know this guy isn't funny anymore... but that... we couldn't help ourselves.

Slo-Mo Swalwell is the douchiest Swalwell. https://t.co/XOra10reFz — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) April 7, 2026

Oh yeah.

And that's really saying something.

The only people you scare are the poor women in your circles ... and hopefully, their bravery in coming forward will put an end to it happening to anyone else in the future. https://t.co/n4i2ixGGSH — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 7, 2026

Ahem.

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