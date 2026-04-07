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Women Torch Eric Swalwell on X After He Drops 'Won't Back Down' Ad Amid BOMBSHELL Harassment Allegations

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on April 07, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

To be fair, we've never known Eric Swalwell to have any sort of common sense or ability to read the room, but this was pretty damn bad considering all of the allegations of sexual misconduct floating around about him. Oh, he tries to make this ad about Trump and Kash Patel and their 'billionaire buddies,' but his timing about 'the noise' is reallly bad.

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And please, we all know he knows about the allegations, and he still dropped this on his personal account.

This goes beyond tone-deaf, don't you think?

Watch:

Yes, they've been scared, Swalwell. But not Trump and Kash.

The women who are coming forward with allegations ... they were scared.

But no more.

Dude is pretty gross. Yup.

*cough cough*

It sure seems that way.

You know, about the truth coming out.

True story.

Gastrointestinal issues.

HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we know this guy isn't funny anymore... but that... we couldn't help ourselves.

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Oh yeah.

And that's really saying something.

Ahem.

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Scott Jennings HUMILIATES an ENTIRE CNN Panel Hemming and Hawing Over the Poor 'Iranian Butchers' (WATCH) Sam J.
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