Scott Jennings HUMILIATES an ENTIRE CNN Panel Hemming and Hawing Over the Poor 'Iranian Butchers' (WATCH)

You'd think every single American would be able to tell you who the good guys are and who the bad guys are in our conflict with Iran's terrorist regime. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that leaders who massacre their own people for protesting and who have been behind the majority of terrorist attacks around the world for the last 50 years are the BAD GUYS.

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It's almost as if our pals on the Left can't bring themselves to agree with Trump on anything, even when it's as simple as cheering for the country and rooting against terrorists.

Scott Jennings took on an entire CNN panel trying to boohoo and second-guess our military, virtue-signaling about war crimes.

Watch:

There is no moral equivalence between the United States of America and the Iranian butchers who have terrorized the world for nearly 50 years.



It's really easy (for sane people) to tell the good guys from the bad guys here. pic.twitter.com/Zmtaz3krRD — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 7, 2026

The fact that the man never loses his mind or patience with these mouth-breathers is a testament to his character. There is no way this editor could sit across from Abby Phillip and listen to a bunch of anti-American morons crying about the poor terrorists.

Nope.

Those clowns will say anything to oppose Trump. — bird cheat (@birdcheat) April 7, 2026

Trump could say it's good to breathe and drink water, and they'd instantly hold their breath and avoid moisture of any sort.

They know who their voters are.

You are assuming the left are sane. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) April 7, 2026

Fair point.

Iran has systematically rooted out all Christians in Baghdad. This is a war against fanatical Islam. — Alexander Karana, Esq. (@AlexKarana) April 7, 2026

Jennings brings up a good point about how they are religious fanatics who want to bring about the end of the world. And for decades, our leaders have punted on Iran, leaving it for some other president to deal with.

And sorry, not sorry, Trump is THAT PRESIDENT, he is dealing with it. He is ending an endless war.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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