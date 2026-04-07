WOMP WOMPITY WOMP! Check Out WHY a Federal Court Shut Down Tim Walz's Efforts to Restart Medicaid Funding

Well, would you look at that? Seems a federal court has rejected Minnesota's attempt to restart Medicaid funding ... almost as if giving a state like Minnesota more money, even when that state has admitted it has a serious fraud problem, is not a good idea.

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This is definitely a good place for a WOMP WOMP WOMP.

A federal court rejected Minnesota's attempt to restart Medicaid funding that the Trump administration had halted over concerns people are stealing the money, with the judge saying even the state has acknowledged it has a "serious fraud problem." https://t.co/BlXUNZmbAf — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 7, 2026

From The Washington Times:

A federal court rejected Minnesota’s attempt to restart Medicaid funding that the Trump administration had halted over concerns people are stealing the money, with the judge saying even the state has acknowledged it has a “serious fraud problem.” Judge Eric Tostrud, a Trump appointee, said Minnesota may still prevail later in the case, but for now the feds are on relatively solid legal footing in deferring more than $250 million in Medicaid money to prod the state to combat fraud. “Though Minnesota credibly complains that the federal government’s deferral is historically unprecedented in its size and timing, I conclude on this record that the deferral likely complies with the controlling federal regulations,” the judge wrote.

That'll leave a mark.

@AGEllison You lost!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣 — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) April 7, 2026

Sadly, the people of Minnesota are the ones who really lose, because their own state government can't be trusted.

Wonder if they'll finally stop electing Democrats.

Eh ... probably not.

Minnesota is like : Yeah. We have a serious fraud problem so we need federal money. — Christopher Couillard (@ChrisCoolyard) April 7, 2026

Wait what? Am I reading this right? Wow… great news! @GovTimWalz allowed fraud to run rampant in his state and it’s high time for some accountability. — MeliAndee (@meliandee) April 7, 2026

Would be nice to see someone held accountable. That being said, we'll believe it when we see it.

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