LOL! What's Drunker Than DRUNK? WATCH Kamala Harris Openly Slurring About Needing a New President (Video)

Been a while since we've seen Kamala Harris out in the wilds without her book tour peeps tagging along to keep her from looking like some angry old drunk getting kicked out of her local watering hole because it's closing time.

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Ahem.

Ok, even her lackeys couldn't have stopped this dumpster fire.

She knows the president is the Commander in Chief, yes?

Wow.

Watch:

Kamala Harris: “We need a new Commander in Chief and we need a new President ‘cause dude gotta GO.” pic.twitter.com/LfdZdwguU2 — ً (@optisues) April 6, 2026

Not a great look.

Heh.

Also, you know what's not a great look? This account appears to be pro-Kamala. RIGHT? Full disclosure: we thought they had to be anti-Kamala to post this... but apparently this person thinks that drunk, angry, and unqualified is a good look for Kamala.

Hey, who are we to judge?

Just what America needs. pic.twitter.com/pAHsfrIfxb — Daxton Brown (@daxtonbrown) April 6, 2026

*snort*

The rhetoric here is long on removing our current leader, but drastically short on any rationale or jusitification. We need to replace our President “‘cause dude gotta GO” explains nothing and is not a reason. But what could be expected from one without qualities of leadership? — Ted Dodson (@ted_dodson) April 6, 2026

Yet once again, we are reminded of the huge bullet we all dodged.

Shew!

That, and making fun of Kamala Harris never gets old.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and protect criminal illegals.

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