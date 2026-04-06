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LOL! What's Drunker Than DRUNK? WATCH Kamala Harris Openly Slurring About Needing a New President (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Been a while since we've seen Kamala Harris out in the wilds without her book tour peeps tagging along to keep her from looking like some angry old drunk getting kicked out of her local watering hole because it's closing time.

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Ahem.

Ok, even her lackeys couldn't have stopped this dumpster fire.

She knows the president is the Commander in Chief, yes?

Wow.

Watch:

Not a great look.

Heh.

Also, you know what's not a great look? This account appears to be pro-Kamala. RIGHT? Full disclosure: we thought they had to be anti-Kamala to post this... but apparently this person thinks that drunk, angry, and unqualified is a good look for Kamala.

Hey, who are we to judge?

*snort*

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Yet once again, we are reminded of the huge bullet we all dodged. 

Shew!

That, and making fun of Kamala Harris never gets old.

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and protect criminal illegals. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS WHITE HOUSE

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