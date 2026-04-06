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Five-Alarm FIRE ... for Dems! CNN Has DEVASTATING News for Democrats Ahead of the 2026 Midterms (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Historically, the party that wins the White House typically loses the following midterms. Americans are fickle, get fussy with leadership, and tend to lash out in their voting ... 

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Typically.

Historically.

But it's starting to sound like it may not be the case for 2026.

Especially if CNN is starting to see a break in the trend. 

Watch:

You hear that sound off in the distance? Sounds a little bit like a bunch of female cats? A howling, whining, screaming sort of sound? Yeah, that's not cats, that's Democrats realizing that they're even further behind than they thought.

No wonder Hakeem Jeffries is working so hard to steal Virginia from ... Virginians. They know even with the FOUR SEATS they want to rob millions of Virginians of, they still might not win. Not to mention, hopefully, sane Virginians are fighting back against the blatantly dishonest power grab from the Democrats.

Yeah, that is weird. What is going on with Megyn Kelly?

Sad.

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Post continues:

... in a tough spot if they want any shot at the Senate. The momentum is real and Trump is leading the charge!

Let's GOOOOOOO!

That is a 17-point swing.

Oof.

NOT THIS TIME, DEMOCRATS!

============================================================

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============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and protect criminal illegals. 

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