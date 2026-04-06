Five-Alarm FIRE ... for Dems! CNN Has DEVASTATING News for Democrats Ahead of the 2026 Midterms (Watch)

Historically, the party that wins the White House typically loses the following midterms. Americans are fickle, get fussy with leadership, and tend to lash out in their voting ...

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Typically.

Historically.

But it's starting to sound like it may not be the case for 2026.

Especially if CNN is starting to see a break in the trend.

Watch:

🔥DANG: Republicans are OUTPERFORMING Democrats in net favorability right now.



When a Republican has been President ahead of the midterm elections, Democrats are used to being ahead.



NOT THIS TIME! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qRmQJTKeUG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2026

You hear that sound off in the distance? Sounds a little bit like a bunch of female cats? A howling, whining, screaming sort of sound? Yeah, that's not cats, that's Democrats realizing that they're even further behind than they thought.

No wonder Hakeem Jeffries is working so hard to steal Virginia from ... Virginians. They know even with the FOUR SEATS they want to rob millions of Virginians of, they still might not win. Not to mention, hopefully, sane Virginians are fighting back against the blatantly dishonest power grab from the Democrats.

While Megyn Kelly reports that President Trump might cost the Republicans the midterms, CNN

reports: pic.twitter.com/w37I5lyobQ — Arytenoid (@Homodyslexic) April 2, 2026

Yeah, that is weird. What is going on with Megyn Kelly?

Sad.

CNN’s Harry Enten just admitted something big. Republicans are now ahead of Democrats by 5 points in net favorability this midterm cycle. In 2018 it was Democrats plus 12, and in 2006 they led by 18. All the nonstop hatred toward Trump is clearly backfiring hard. Democrats are in… pic.twitter.com/zb3fLRrMpL — Arkadalo ® (@Arkadalo) April 6, 2026

Post continues:

... in a tough spot if they want any shot at the Senate. The momentum is real and Trump is leading the charge!

Let's GOOOOOOO!

CNN: Republicans lead in net favorability ahead of the 2026 midterms



Republicans vs Democrats net favorability



2006: 🔵 D+18

2018: 🔵 D+12

2026: 🔴 R+5 pic.twitter.com/SpKbnlaR7o — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) April 6, 2026

That is a 17-point swing.

Oof.

This is a five-alarm fire for Democrats in swing states.



CNN: "Democrats are, just simply put, running behind their previous benchmark."pic.twitter.com/2uHiZagDrb — Delanie Bomar (@DelanieBomar) April 6, 2026

NOT THIS TIME, DEMOCRATS!

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Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections and protect criminal illegals.

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