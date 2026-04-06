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Monday Morning Meme Madness

WATCH Bill Maher Use Ana Kasparian's Dress to Make EMBARRASSING Example of Her Entire Anti-Israel Schtick

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on April 06, 2026
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

It's always fun to watch Bill Maher make an 'example' of people supposedly on his own side, although to be fair, we're not entirely sure what 'side' Ana Kasparian is on these days.

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Or which side she was ever on, for that matter.

Watch what Maher does here, it's pretty damn spectacular:

Post continues:

... be comfortable in this dress in any of the various Middle Eastern countries that have been destabilized by—”

MAHER INTERRUPTS: “Really? You’re not really blaming it on whitey, are you? You’re blaming Islam on whitey?”

ANA: “I’m not blaming Islam on whitey.”

MAHER: “But what you’re saying is we destabilize? That’s why you can’t wear that dress?”

ANA: “Did we destabilize?”

MAHER: “Wait a second.”

ANA: “We were funding terrorist organizations in Syria during the Syrian civil war starting under the Obama administration.”MAHER: “We’re talking about your dress.”

ANA: “It looks good, I know.”

MAHER: “You’re saying you can’t wear that dress in Syria because of whitey destabilizing?”

ANA: “I didn’t say that.”

MAHER: “Okay, that’s what it sounded like… When I asked about the dress, you went right to destabilize. So is that why you couldn’t wear that dress?”

ANA: “You want me to talk about jihadism and Islam.”

MAHER: “Why won’t you? Why won’t you?”

ANA: “I don’t believe in jihadism, which is why I’m furious the United States just had significant Al Qaeda terrorists in the White House.”

MAHER: “But it’s not just jihadism that is preventing you from wearing that dress there. Are you saying every Muslim is a jihadist? I don’t think they are.”

ANA: “Bill. Bill, Bill, Bill. Let’s focus for a second.”

MAHER: “No, you won’t answer this question.”

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There's a reason she wouldn't answer the question, and it has everything to do with the narrative she's desperate to push, even though deep down she knows she's only defending terrorists because Israel BAD.

It's all so tiresome ... don't you think?

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