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DAMN, Son: Trump Says They WILL Find Who Leaked to Media Outlet About 2nd Downed Pilot in Iran (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:35 PM on April 06, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Shiznit just got real.

Turns out 'someone' leaked to a media outlet that the first F-15E pilot had been rescued, but America was still searching for a second ... and of course, that information magically made it to Iran.

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Almost as if the mainstream media doesn't really care about America or keeping Americans safe ... not to mention the scumbag who leaked information to them.

Trump is understandably pissed:

Post continues:

... them to disclose their source in the interest of national security or "go to jail".

Trump ain't PLAYIN'.

This is bigger than spilling the tea about a situation in the White House; this could have actually cost a man his life. And the fact that Trump still has to worry about this EVEN NOW tells us the swamp is much dirtier and deeper than we realized.

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We hope when he finds out who did it, Trump makes an example of them so this crap doesn't happen again.

Sadly, it is all TOO real.

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DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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