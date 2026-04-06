DAMN, Son: Trump Says They WILL Find Who Leaked to Media Outlet About 2nd Downed Pilot in Iran (Watch)

Shiznit just got real.

Turns out 'someone' leaked to a media outlet that the first F-15E pilot had been rescued, but America was still searching for a second ... and of course, that information magically made it to Iran.

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Almost as if the mainstream media doesn't really care about America or keeping Americans safe ... not to mention the scumbag who leaked information to them.

Trump is understandably pissed:

NEW: President Trump says somebody leaked to a media outlet that the first F-15E pilot had been rescued but that the US military was looking for a second crew member. He says Iran didn't know that at the time, and his admin will go to the media outlet who reported it try to force… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 6, 2026

Post continues:

... them to disclose their source in the interest of national security or "go to jail".

Trump ain't PLAYIN'.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump just said a leaker AIDED AND ABETTED Iran, leaking to the fake news information about the search for an American airman



PRISON.



"When they did that, all of a sudden, the entire country of Iran knew that there was a pilot that was somewhere on… pic.twitter.com/jSdgBbewnl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 6, 2026

This is bigger than spilling the tea about a situation in the White House; this could have actually cost a man his life. And the fact that Trump still has to worry about this EVEN NOW tells us the swamp is much dirtier and deeper than we realized.

We hope when he finds out who did it, Trump makes an example of them so this crap doesn't happen again.

@POTUS just announced that a leaker in America leaked to Iran that there was a second airman down in Iran. What kind of a person would do that????

TDS is real. — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) April 6, 2026

Sadly, it is all TOO real.

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