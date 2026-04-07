Tick TOCK! SHOCKING Number of Eric Swalwell Staffers Reportedly Coming Forward to Claim Sexual Harassment

Just when you thought Eric Swalwell couldn’t get any slimier, it sounds like a bombshell of EPIC proportions is about to drop.

A left-wing (yes, LEFTY) activist and lawyer says she’s personally working with a shocking number of credible women - including former staffers and interns - who are gearing up to accuse the California congressman of sexual harassment, manipulation, and straight-up abuse of power.

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According to the claims, Swalwell allegedly preyed on young women in his orbit, using his position as a 'mentor' to exploit them while forcing some to sign NDAs to keep things quiet.

And this is all hitting right as he eyes a big run for California governor.

NEW: Eric Swalwell will soon face s*xual harassment accusations from his former staffers, according to lawyer and activist @CheyenneHuntCA.



Hunt says she is working with multiple women to expose his "pattern of manipulation."



One woman says Swalwell makes all his interns,… pic.twitter.com/5tSenj8iZt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 6, 2026

Post continues:

... interns, whom he has slept with, sign NDAs so they don't say anything. "The number of credible women who have come forward since I posted my video is pretty shocking and connecting them with the investigative reporting teams who have been working on breaking this for years has greatly expedited this process," Hunt said on X. Swalwell is currently running for governor of California.

Makes them sign NDAs so they can't say anything.

What a sleaze.

Has Eric Swalwell been paying off SEXUAL ASSAULT victims? Read below. This would explain why he is DEAD BROKE! He still has $ 100K in student loans and $ 100K credit card debit, cashed out his pension, and charged over $300,000 child care to his campaign!https://t.co/h2wMhuVALT — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) April 6, 2026

Oof.

Wonder what Swalwell has to say about all of this:

Swalwell’s campaign acknowledged receiving our request for comment on this, but then didn’t provide comment



Lots of allegations swirling around about him, and he’s yet to address them https://t.co/fAMQpoK1Fg — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 6, 2026

Since it's a left-wing activist after him, he can't blame Trump. So now what, Fang Banger?

Yeah I’m gonna be so real with you…Swalwell is a wrap. I’ve seen what I needed to see. He isn’t going to sue ANYBODY over talking about this because discovery would kick his ass.



Why this man ran for governor is BEYOND ME. — mrs.frazzled (@ms_frazzled) April 6, 2026

Swalwell is a wrap.

Eric Swalwell is not only a serial sexual predator, but a serial projector.



Feel free to bookmark and use this graphic. pic.twitter.com/BLHfN0HuKt — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) April 7, 2026

THIS is going to be fun.

Californians start voting in 29 days. 2 NYC billionaires are trying to buy this race with intimidation & lies. Donald Trump is weaponizing the FBI against us as Tom Steyer & supporters lie to voters. We’ve already beaten Steyer & Co. in the courts.



We’ll win & bring a NEW CA! — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) April 6, 2026

Yup, someone was trying to get ahead of all this... he failed.

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Stay tuned—Fang Fang might end up being the least of his problems.

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