Iranian Sana Ebrahimi Takes Big Mouth Dave Smith APART for Tone-Deaf, Anti-Trump Post...
'No MORE Predators in Power': DAMNING, Deet-Filled Thread From Leftist Attorney Just SUNK...
Contempt of Court: Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner Wants to Impeach at Least...
Distant Diagnosis: MS Now Doc Who Rated Biden ‘High-Functioning’ Says Trump Has ‘Signs...
Weird Senate Hopeful Graham Platner Gives a Weird Easter Message
VIP
The Times: 'The Psychological Demands of Aaron Rupar’s Work Are Immense'
Boston Deploys Mental Health Clinician to Deal With Sword-Wielding Criminal Who Is Shot...
Iran Scored Major Victory in (Checks Notes) Lego AI War
AP: Trump Administration Terminates Agreements to 'Protect' Trans Students in Schools
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Carry Anti-Billionaire Torch for 'Working Families' Is...
Court Throws Out (Former) Judge Hannah Dugan's Appeal of Her Felony Conviction
FL Chef (Fresh From CA) Demands Trump’s Murder – Perfect Example of Why...
Aaron Rupar Can’t Rule Out Trump’s Truth Social Post as a Threat to...
VIP
In Her Deepest Pain, Savannah Guthrie Questions God — Here’s Why We Should...

Tick TOCK! SHOCKING Number of Eric Swalwell Staffers Reportedly Coming Forward to Claim Sexual Harassment

Sam J.
Sam J. | 8:50 AM on April 07, 2026
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

Just when you thought Eric Swalwell couldn’t get any slimier, it sounds like a bombshell of EPIC proportions is about to drop. 

A left-wing (yes, LEFTY) activist and lawyer says she’s personally working with a shocking number of credible women - including former staffers and interns - who are gearing up to accuse the California congressman of sexual harassment, manipulation, and straight-up abuse of power. 

Advertisement

According to the claims, Swalwell allegedly preyed on young women in his orbit, using his position as a 'mentor' to exploit them while forcing some to sign NDAs to keep things quiet. 

And this is all hitting right as he eyes a big run for California governor.

Post continues:

... interns, whom he has slept with, sign NDAs so they don't say anything.

"The number of credible women who have come forward since I posted my video is pretty shocking and connecting them with the investigative reporting teams who have been working on breaking this for years has greatly expedited this process," Hunt said on X.

Swalwell is currently running for governor of California.

Makes them sign NDAs so they can't say anything.

What a sleaze.

Recommended

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Oof.

Wonder what Swalwell has to say about all of this:

Since it's a left-wing activist after him, he can't blame Trump. So now what, Fang Banger?

Swalwell is a wrap.

THIS is going to be fun.

Yup, someone was trying to get ahead of all this... he failed.

Advertisement

Stay tuned—Fang Fang might end up being the least of his problems.

============================================================

Related:

LOL! What's Drunker Than DRUNK? WATCH Kamala Harris Openly Slurring About Needing a New President (Video)

DAMN, Son: Trump Says They WILL Find Who Leaked to Media Outlet About 2nd Downed Pilot in Iran (Watch)

Cue the SHRIEKING in 3 ... 2... 1: CNN Has DEVASTATING News for Dems Ahead of the 2026 Midterms (Watch)

Megan Rapinoe's Most Recent MELTDOWN Proves Liberal Women Are a Woman's Greatest Threat

WATCH Bill Maher Use Ana Kasparian's Dress to Make EMBARRASSING Example of Her Entire Anti-Israel Schtick

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ERIC SWALWELL LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble
Grateful Calvin
'No MORE Predators in Power': DAMNING, Deet-Filled Thread From Leftist Attorney Just SUNK Eric Swalwell
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Contempt of Court: Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner Wants to Impeach at Least Two SCOTUS Justices
Warren Squire
Boston Deploys Mental Health Clinician to Deal With Sword-Wielding Criminal Who Is Shot Dead by Cops
Brett T.
FL Chef (Fresh From CA) Demands Trump’s Murder – Perfect Example of Why Floridians Are Over Transplants
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble Grateful Calvin
Advertisement