Iranian Sana Ebrahimi Takes Dave Smith APART for Tone-Deaf, Anti-Trump Post About Iran and the Stone Age

Oh, good, so-called comic Dave Smith shared his thoughts about Trump's actions in Iran.

Of course, he's painting him in a way that the few followers Smith has left will cheer, thump their chests, and blame Israel (or whatever it is they do).

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Has a single person who advocated that the US overthrow the Iranian regime to “liberate” the people, jumped off board since Trump declared total war against the civilian population?



If you’re ok with “stone age” I’m starting to suspect it was never about liberating the people. — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) April 6, 2026

A wise person once said, 'When Trump talks, take him seriously, not literally.'

Seems Smith missed that one.

Iranians, on the other hand, did not:

I can’t wait to go back to the Stone Age where there’s no single Ayatollah! Stone Age in Iran was actually amazing. — Tahmineh Dehbozorgi (@DeTahmineh) April 7, 2026

This post, though, from Sana Ebrahimi ... this is so powerful.

Hopefully, Smith will learn a thing or two from it (but we're not holding our breath):

You have no clue what our people are actually living through.

You are out here clutching your pearls over the words “stone age” while our people are literally stuck in one, total internet blackout, no connection for over a month. I haven’t even seen my family’s faces in weeks.… https://t.co/QMR8HqQ1dz — ثنا ابراهیمی | Sana Ebrahimi (@__Injaneb96) April 6, 2026

Post continues:

Meanwhile you sit with unlimited internet, lecturing us because a desperate nation is fighting for the freedom you were born with. They’ve already spilled blood for it, and now they’re welcoming bombs on the people trying to kill them. All you want is to talk over us and shut our voices down. And guess what? You did it, Dave. I’m too exhausted to even argue back. Congrats. You successfully spoke over an entire population that can’t even log on to respond. While the ones cheering you on are the regime-approved accounts who actually get internet access to push their narrative. What an accomplishment.

What she said.

Maybe if Smith spent more time listening than talking, he'd learn a thing or two.

We're not holding our breath.

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