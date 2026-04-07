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Iranian Sana Ebrahimi Takes Dave Smith APART for Tone-Deaf, Anti-Trump Post About Iran and the Stone Age

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on April 07, 2026
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Oh, good, so-called comic Dave Smith shared his thoughts about Trump's actions in Iran.

Of course, he's painting him in a way that the few followers Smith has left will cheer, thump their chests, and blame Israel (or whatever it is they do). 

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A wise person once said, 'When Trump talks, take him seriously, not literally.'

Seems Smith missed that one.

Iranians, on the other hand, did not:

This post, though, from Sana Ebrahimi ... this is so powerful.

Hopefully, Smith will learn a thing or two from it (but we're not holding our breath):

Post continues:

Meanwhile you sit with unlimited internet, lecturing us because a desperate nation is fighting for the freedom you were born with. They’ve already spilled blood for it, and now they’re welcoming bombs on the people trying to kill them.

All you want is to talk over us and shut our voices down. And guess what? You did it, Dave.

I’m too exhausted to even argue back.

Congrats. You successfully spoke over an entire population that can’t even log on to respond. While the ones cheering you on are the regime-approved accounts who actually get internet access to push their narrative.

What an accomplishment.

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What she said.

Maybe if Smith spent more time listening than talking, he'd learn a thing or two.

We're not holding our breath.

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Tags:

CYBERATTACK DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY

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