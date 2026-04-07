'No MORE Predators in Power': DAMNING, Deet-Filled Thread From Leftist Attorney Just SUNK Eric Swalwell

As Twitchy readers know, dozens of former staffers, interns, and other women in Eric Swalwell's circles may indeed be coming forward to file sexual harassment charges against the man known 'round the world for farting on national television.

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And to think, he wants to be governor of California.

We just cringed so hard ... may have pulled a muscle.

This thread from Cheyenne Hunt, the leftist attorney and activist who is working with these women, may well be the nail in Swalwell's political coffin. At least we can hope.

Check it out:

I have been working with a number of women who are in the process of coming forward and sharing their stories of sexual harassment and even alleged abuse at the hands of Eric Swalwell. Here’s why we’re talking about it before mainstream media: 🧵 — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

Because the mainstream media sucks? Just spitballin'.

I got involved because the first victim who approached me is a close friend, but when I saw that there were others who’s experiences fit the same pattern of manipulation and abuse of power, I knew I couldn’t stay silent. — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

Thank goodness she couldn't stay silent.

Targeting employees, interns, and fans. Acting as a mentor just to exploit that power. DMs and Snapchat messages. Allegations ranging from uncomfortable comments to potentially criminal conduct — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

And FANS. Think about that. Swalwell has fans.

Gross.

Other women needed to know that they were not alone and that someone had their backs if they came forward. After I spoke about my friend’s experience, many brave women came forward and shared their stories with me — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

Many women.

We have secured pro bono legal representation for them and they are in the process of sharing information with reporters and ensuring that they are physically and legally safe. That process takes time. — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

Indeed, it does.

The number of credible women who have come forward since I posted my video is pretty shocking and connecting them with the investigative reporting teams who have been working on breaking this for years has greatly expedited this process. I am confident this story will break soon — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

*popcorn*

I understand that people want as much information as possible regarding these women, their stories, and their identities. The problem is, most of these women stayed silent because they believe that they are alone in their experience & that coming forward could ruin their careers — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

Not to mention it sounds like Swalwell made them sign NDAs.

It appears that others may have stayed quiet due to a belief that non-disclosure agreements required them to keep this secret. While it is true that most NDAs would be unenforceable under these circumstances, most people don’t know that until they speak to a lawyer. — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

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Bingo.

And Swalwell likely knew they wouldn't know.

I spoke about this before the story broke to encourage other women to come forward and to help ensure this story breaks as soon as possible because I am not blind to the fact that this will obviously have implications in the CA governor’s race. — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

Obviously.

One more key point I want to share: I am an attorney. I am well aware of the risk I am taking by speaking out publicly and that fact that if I were to lie about a powerful public figure on a platform of my size, I could easily be subject to a defamation lawsuit. — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

True.

That being said, Swalwell follows me. I know that his team is aware of my video and the other creators talking about this. Yet, I have not been served with legal paperwork and I have not received a cease and desist. The truth is an absolute defense and they know that — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

Swalwell may also dread the idea of discovery.

I also work in politics. Having this conversation publicly makes me a liability. But I do not believe in holding republicans to a different standard than we are willing to uphold ourselves. No more predators in power, from either party, period. — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

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Period.

So if you or anyone you know has a story you would like to share or you want to know what resources we have available for you, please reach out. — Cheyenne Hunt (@CheyenneHuntCA) April 6, 2026

This. ^

So much this.

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