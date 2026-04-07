Iranian Sana Ebrahimi Takes Big Mouth Dave Smith APART for Tone-Deaf, Anti-Trump Post...
Tick TOCK! SHOCKING Number of Eric Swalwell Staffers Reportedly Coming Forward to Claim...
Contempt of Court: Dem Senate Candidate Graham Platner Wants to Impeach at Least...
Distant Diagnosis: MS Now Doc Who Rated Biden ‘High-Functioning’ Says Trump Has ‘Signs...
Weird Senate Hopeful Graham Platner Gives a Weird Easter Message
VIP
The Times: 'The Psychological Demands of Aaron Rupar’s Work Are Immense'
Boston Deploys Mental Health Clinician to Deal With Sword-Wielding Criminal Who Is Shot...
Iran Scored Major Victory in (Checks Notes) Lego AI War
AP: Trump Administration Terminates Agreements to 'Protect' Trans Students in Schools
Dem Rep. Dan Goldman's Attempt to Carry Anti-Billionaire Torch for 'Working Families' Is...
Court Throws Out (Former) Judge Hannah Dugan's Appeal of Her Felony Conviction
FL Chef (Fresh From CA) Demands Trump’s Murder – Perfect Example of Why...
Aaron Rupar Can’t Rule Out Trump’s Truth Social Post as a Threat to...
VIP
In Her Deepest Pain, Savannah Guthrie Questions God — Here’s Why We Should...

'No MORE Predators in Power': DAMNING, Deet-Filled Thread From Leftist Attorney Just SUNK Eric Swalwell

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on April 07, 2026
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

As Twitchy readers know, dozens of former staffers, interns, and other women in Eric Swalwell's circles may indeed be coming forward to file sexual harassment charges against the man known 'round the world for farting on national television.

Advertisement

And to think, he wants to be governor of California.

We just cringed so hard ... may have pulled a muscle.

This thread from Cheyenne Hunt, the leftist attorney and activist who is working with these women, may well be the nail in Swalwell's political coffin. At least we can hope.

Check it out:

Because the mainstream media sucks? Just spitballin'.

Thank goodness she couldn't stay silent.

And FANS. Think about that. Swalwell has fans.

Gross.

Recommended

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Many women.

Indeed, it does.

*popcorn*

Not to mention it sounds like Swalwell made them sign NDAs.

Advertisement

Bingo.

And Swalwell likely knew they wouldn't know.

Obviously.

True.

Swalwell may also dread the idea of discovery.

Advertisement

Period.

This. ^

So much this.

============================================================

Related:

Tick TOCK! SHOCKING Number of Eric Swalwell Staffers Reportedly Coming Forward to Claim Sexual Harassment

LOL! What's Drunker Than DRUNK? WATCH Kamala Harris Openly Slurring About Needing a New President (Video)

DAMN, Son: Trump Says They WILL Find Who Leaked to Media Outlet About 2nd Downed Pilot in Iran (Watch)

Cue the SHRIEKING in 3 ... 2... 1: CNN Has DEVASTATING News for Dems Ahead of the 2026 Midterms (Watch)

WATCH Bill Maher Use Ana Kasparian's Dress to Make EMBARRASSING Example of Her Entire Anti-Israel Schtick

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA ERIC SWALWELL LAWSUIT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble
Grateful Calvin
Tick TOCK! SHOCKING Number of Eric Swalwell Staffers Reportedly Coming Forward to Claim Sexual Harassment
Sam J.
Iranian Sana Ebrahimi Takes Big Mouth Dave Smith APART for Tone-Deaf, Anti-Trump Post About the Stone Age
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Boston Deploys Mental Health Clinician to Deal With Sword-Wielding Criminal Who Is Shot Dead by Cops
Brett T.
FL Chef (Fresh From CA) Demands Trump’s Murder – Perfect Example of Why Floridians Are Over Transplants
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

John Konrad BLISTERS Europe In a Devastating Post About the REAL Reason NATO Is In Trouble Grateful Calvin
Advertisement