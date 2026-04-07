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Greg Gutfeld's Reaction to Trump Saying The Five Would Be Better Without Jessica Tarlov LIVE Is PRICELESS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on April 07, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Can you guys imagine working with Jessica Tarlov?

Woof.

Hey, we get it, there's a reason they have a 'leftist' on their panel on The Five, and it makes for good TV when they argue, but c'mon ... it can't be easy working with her. Surely Greg Gutfeld feels like pulling his hair out every once in a while.

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President Trump seems to agree with us ... 

Watch Gutfeld carefully as Trump is ALL TOO HONEST about his opinions on Tarlov: 

We imagine Tarlov will be quick to play the victim on this, which will likely only entertain Trump further.

Fair point. Remember Hannity and Colmes? Good times ...

This editor still watches, especially Kennedy and others ... but we see this a lot from folks who used to watch nonstop. They're just not watching anymore UNLESS it's Gutfeld.

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LIVE and on the air. 

Gotta love it.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

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DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS JESSICA TARLOV MEDIA BIAS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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