Greg Gutfeld's Reaction to Trump Saying The Five Would Be Better Without Jessica Tarlov LIVE Is PRICELESS

Can you guys imagine working with Jessica Tarlov?

Woof.

Hey, we get it, there's a reason they have a 'leftist' on their panel on The Five, and it makes for good TV when they argue, but c'mon ... it can't be easy working with her. Surely Greg Gutfeld feels like pulling his hair out every once in a while.

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President Trump seems to agree with us ...

Watch Gutfeld carefully as Trump is ALL TOO HONEST about his opinions on Tarlov:

🚨 TRUMP: “For Fox executives only: Take Jessica Tarlov off the air. She’s a real loser! From her voice to her lies and everything else, one of the worst personalities on television. People cannot stand watching her!”pic.twitter.com/FpmloZnqbc — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 7, 2026

We imagine Tarlov will be quick to play the victim on this, which will likely only entertain Trump further.

Fox executives enjoy having someone for their audiences to hate. — Larry P Thomas (@larrythkw) April 7, 2026

Fair point. Remember Hannity and Colmes? Good times ...

She’s the reason I turn it OFF! pic.twitter.com/upGfzxwX2s — JustJamie (@OYourNameHereO) April 7, 2026

Outside of Gutfeld, who can stand watching Fox News? — MoronicHeadline (@MoronicHeadline) April 7, 2026

This editor still watches, especially Kennedy and others ... but we see this a lot from folks who used to watch nonstop. They're just not watching anymore UNLESS it's Gutfeld.

Trump calling out TV hosts like it’s WrestleMania 🤼‍♂️😅 — THE 17PRIME (@Theanonprime2) April 7, 2026

LIVE and on the air.

Gotta love it.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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