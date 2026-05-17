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Miracle Ejection: Two Navy Fighter Jets Collide and Explode Over Idaho Airshow

justmindy
justmindy | 4:12 PM on May 17, 2026
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Two U.S. Navy jets collided in the air during an airshow in Idaho.

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho — The Mountain Home Air Force Base is locked down after a crash during the Gunfighters Air Show.

It was the second day of the air show. Details are limited, but multiple witnesses at the show report that two jets crashed. Viewer videos show a black plume of smoke in the area.

Around 1:20 p.m on Sunday, the Mountain Home Police Department alerted the public that the event had been officially canceled for the remainder of the day. Police stress that you do not drive to the area to be a spectator. 

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Thankfully, it seems all the occupants were able to eject.

There will likely be an intensive investigation into what went wrong.

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That is such great news. God is good.

Lives are more important, but oof, that's a lot of money.

The absolute best stance to take. 

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