Miracle Ejection: Two Navy Fighter Jets Collide and Explode Over Idaho Airshow

Two U.S. Navy jets collided in the air during an airshow in Idaho.

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, Idaho — The Mountain Home Air Force Base is locked down after a crash during the Gunfighters Air Show. It was the second day of the air show. Details are limited, but multiple witnesses at the show report that two jets crashed. Viewer videos show a black plume of smoke in the area. Around 1:20 p.m on Sunday, the Mountain Home Police Department alerted the public that the event had been officially canceled for the remainder of the day. Police stress that you do not drive to the area to be a spectator.

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🚨Just in: Two U.S. Navy jets have collided mid-air and exploded during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho pic.twitter.com/eUK55vEapG — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) May 17, 2026

Wow! Was going to watch this but had family things come up



Horrible what happened at Mountain Home



Terrible!



Praying for everyone involved 🙏🏼 https://t.co/GoxQTDxHyA — Steven 🇺🇸 (@SirStevenKJ) May 17, 2026

Thankfully, it seems all the occupants were able to eject.

Terrible crash, it shouldn't have happened. I hope pilots are safe https://t.co/QrrLVoOywZ — Pramod Kumar Singh (@SinghPramod2784) May 17, 2026

There will likely be an intensive investigation into what went wrong.

Luckiest crews in the world. It looks like everyone cleared via the ejection seat. — The Royal Commentator USA (@barristerlawusa) May 17, 2026

Yes. All 4 pilots have been found. Sirens from town were quickly heard heading to base. — Nancy Almodovar 🐔⛪️✝️☕️🦬 (@LutheranGirl1) May 17, 2026

UPDATE: Aviation sources say both air crews ejected safely in mid air collision involving U.S. fighter jets at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. - KTVB https://t.co/4wVZcQn1WO — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) May 17, 2026

That is such great news. God is good.

Lives are more important, but oof, that's a lot of money.

God was with them. Full stop. Thank you Lord!

💪🏻✝️💪🏻 https://t.co/a1nba1j7kE — Larry (@fryerlawrence) May 17, 2026

Waiting for the results of the investigation...



Keeping all crew in my prayers... — Stating the Obvious (@Tee_Boards) May 17, 2026

The absolute best stance to take.

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