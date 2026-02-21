US 'Trying to Starve Cuba' Claims Journalist—X Replies: Communism's Been Starving It for 60 Years

Arturo Dominguez is a journalist who claims he covers foreign policy and immigration issues. Apparently, he believes the problems in Cuba are the fault of America. Like most communist sympathizers, he seems to blame everything on the United States.

The United States is attempting to create a mass starvation event just 90 miles off its coast in Cuba, and legacy media is silent. — Arturo Dominguez (@extremearturo) February 20, 2026

I don’t understand why Cuba isn’t a communist paradise. I guess communism needs access to America to succeed. https://t.co/I4p9Rq7Fn1 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 21, 2026

It certainly sounds that way.

Why would they starve? Communism is supposed to create a self-sufficient paradise. https://t.co/klLKo8HhQo — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 21, 2026

It's almost like Communism doesn't work.

The developed world, like Europe, is perfectly free to trade with and invest in Cuba, and they have been since 1962. https://t.co/vFiQqhJfb4 — Arqahn (@Arqahn) February 21, 2026

If communism is superior and self sustaining, why is its survival framed as dependent on the cooperation of the country it calls imperialist?



You can’t claim a system is economically superior while arguing it collapses unless its ideological enemy props it up.



If the issue is… https://t.co/cizcT1eTM6 — Rock Chartrand🤑 (@RockChartrand) February 21, 2026

"Legacy media" helped create these very same conditions to begin with. I need y'all to wake the hell up lmfao it's by design. Your CNNs and NBCs want this https://t.co/RmOphPjiiC — TARS (@FlawedBread) February 21, 2026

I thought when the government ran everything, there would be plenty to go around. Is this not so? https://t.co/Xupg6HYbol — OldandCranky@wildauburnrebel (@wildauburnrebel) February 21, 2026

Apparently, that's not working.

Cuba has normal trade relations with most of the world. If they’re hungry then China, Russia, Spain, etc can feed them.



Someone is feeding them, because we’re sure not. — TheRealJoeFL65 (@TheRealJoeFL65) February 21, 2026

It's almost like all these places flail around without the United States.

You have a lot of nerve. — Brigadier O'Farrell (@JimmyCarterJone) February 20, 2026

Commies usually do.

We Cubans are like that. I don't like my people being starved. Got a problem with that? IDGAF. — Arturo Dominguez (@extremearturo) February 20, 2026

Talk to the leaders of the Cuba about your gripes.

Okay but when haven't you been starved, or did Cuba stop handing out rations? — Brigadier O'Farrell (@JimmyCarterJone) February 20, 2026

Maybe he's discovering Communist governments only take care of the elites.

Cuba has been starving for 60 years and the main perpetrators are the Cuban Government. — Liberty1st (@CubaLiberty1st) February 21, 2026

Didn’t the communists already beat us to it? When it comes to starvation, communist are kind of the gold standard. pic.twitter.com/sRITHAuCUb — Version|6 (@my_compound) February 21, 2026

The United States is under no obligation to prop up communist governments. Far as any decent American is concerned, the only thing the United States is doing wrong is not arming the Cuban people so they can overthrow the filth ruling over them. — tony🖤 (@tonytypesalot) February 21, 2026

Can't have it both ways. America isn't responsible for a country hell bent on embracing Communism.

