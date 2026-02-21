Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn't Clean up a...
Jesse Watters Has a Counterproposal for Dems Saying Trump Owes Americans a Refund
Sen. Kennedy's Brutal AOC Roast: 'Operation Let Her Speak' – She'd Get Eaten...
Chris Murphy Says Trump Trying to Arrest Political Opponents Is Unprecedented in U.S....
Check Your Email! District Court Tries to Pull an End Around on the...
VIP
Gavin Newsom Takes an 'Imagine What You Could Have Done With the Money'...
CNN: 'Immigration Officers Are Arresting US Citizens in Increasing Numbers' (Gee, Why Woul...
Democrats Childishly Boycotting State of the Union
L.A. Mayor's Attempt to Change the Subject to Trump During Her Interview Backfire...
To and Fro: Dem Justin Pearson Dodges Questions From Scott Jennings About His...
NewsNight Smite: Podcaster Megyn Kelly Rips CNN’s Abby Phillip With a Spot-On Vocal...
Dem Gavin Newsom Claims He Can’t Vote If the SAVE Act Passes Because...
Oh No! 'Review-Bombing Starfleet Academy Could End the Franchise'
Hasanabi Rages at Camila Cabello for Calling Out Cuba's 'Failing Dictatorship' – Internet...

US 'Trying to Starve Cuba' Claims Journalist—X Replies: Communism's Been Starving It for 60 Years

justmindy
justmindy | 1:05 PM on February 21, 2026
AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File

Arturo Dominguez is a journalist who claims he covers foreign policy and immigration issues. Apparently, he believes the problems in Cuba are the fault of America. Like most communist sympathizers, he seems to blame everything on the United States.

Advertisement

It certainly sounds that way.

It's almost like Communism doesn't work.

Recommended

Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn't Clean up a Homeless Camp
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Apparently, that's not working.

It's almost like all these places flail around without the United States.

Commies usually do.

Talk to the leaders of the Cuba about your gripes.

Advertisement

Maybe he's discovering Communist governments only take care of the elites.

Can't have it both ways. America isn't responsible for a country hell bent on embracing Communism. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

 

Tags:

COMMUNISM CUBA FOREIGN POLICY SOCIALISM TRADE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn't Clean up a Homeless Camp
Aaron Walker
Check Your Email! District Court Tries to Pull an End Around on the DOJ, Gets Mugged By Reality
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Kennedy's Brutal AOC Roast: 'Operation Let Her Speak' – She'd Get Eaten Like a Snack in Any Debate
justmindy
L.A. Mayor's Attempt to Change the Subject to Trump During Her Interview Backfire Was a MASSIVE Fail
Doug P.
To and Fro: Dem Justin Pearson Dodges Questions From Scott Jennings About His Pro-Illegal Alien Stance
Warren Squire
Chris Murphy Says Trump Trying to Arrest Political Opponents Is Unprecedented in U.S. History
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Update: Judge Rules on Evicting Residents Because Maryland Police Wouldn't Clean up a Homeless Camp Aaron Walker
Advertisement