Hasan Piker Declares: 'Good Cubans' Stay Starving Under Communism—'Crazy' Ones Left for Freedom in Miami

The podcaster who abuses his dog with a shock collar (allegedly) is one of the Leftists in Cuba right now. Hasanbi wants you to know he likes the Cubans there better than the ones in America who demand freedom and liberty. Sorry, they are so mouthy, Hasan.

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Hasan says Cubans in Miami vs Cuba are “complete opposites” after experiencing it firsthand



"All the good Cubans stayed here and the crazy ones flew up there [Miami].. It's just such a strange cognitive dissonance to experience in real time" pic.twitter.com/PTvDbNLNED — bloom 𖧧 (@bloomjpg) March 20, 2026

Oofff so now we’re doing the good Cubans who agree with me vs the bad Cubans who escaped oppression. Nice! https://t.co/W2CBiCPh01 — Claire (@Claire_V0ltaire) March 21, 2026

Also, the Cubans in Cuba might not agree with Hasan's Communist leanings, but they certainly aren't going to publicize that and risk political persecution. Duh.

Not a normal or good way to talk about human beings https://t.co/tzanlmTBZv — Connor “Stooks” Stooksberry (@stooksman) March 21, 2026

Commies don't have respect for human beings. They just see them as cogs in the collective machine.

Make no mistake. This is what the Useful Idiot convoy is doing in Cuba: whitewashing the brutal communist dictatorship and spreading hate against its survivors and victims. https://t.co/5ML7mwPNzq — Germania Rodriguez Poleo (@iamGermania) March 21, 2026

If Cuba is so great, they should stay there. Don't come back to America.

Did you experience it firsthand by meeting with communist party officials from your luxury hotel while young poor Cubans prostitute themselves to survive around it? https://t.co/UcY02cKuen — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) March 21, 2026

As someone who knows (liberal and progressive) Cubans who escaped, this s**t makes my blood boil.



The U.S.’s sanctions must end. But what right does Hasan have to pass judgments on an entire ethnicity TO WHICH HE DOESN’T BELONG?



Why do y’all let him say this s**t? https://t.co/hINMI8IhOs — the girl with a microphone (@GWAMtweets) March 21, 2026

Thankfully, there are still a few on his side willing to call him out. That's a bit comforting.

The United States is such a fascist country that these communists will suffer no negative repercussions when they return from Cuba. https://t.co/2csGRkZOZX — Lou Perez (@LouPerez) March 21, 2026

Lucky for them.

“The Cubans that the government allowed me to speak to only had positive things to say.”



You don’t say? https://t.co/1xZDGzlWa7 — Germán (@gewsano) March 21, 2026

"You wont believe it guys, but all the poor starving people in Cuba I'm giving food to during my ego trip holiday, treat me better than all of the people in America who are aware I'm a r tard" https://t.co/sA8pPu57Ca — Cool Hand James (@PunishedCHJ) March 21, 2026

Gonna be real it’s weird to talk about a community like this as an outsider https://t.co/5TDMv0wHhR — पोलो Bear (@metr0politics) March 21, 2026

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It's more than weird.

Hasan, that’s a wild statement. If someone used the same logic and said “the good Black people stayed in Africa and the crazy ones went to Miami,” you’d call it racist immediately. https://t.co/2j4qy6ryjH — 🕷 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐝𝐱𝟏𝟎𝟗 🕷 (@Spiderdx109) March 21, 2026

Because it is racist.

You can have a difference on political opinion but this is dangerous man. Like come on. You can be anti late stage capitalism etc etc

But dude, Cuba? We are glazing Cuba? Open a history book https://t.co/GktL3Nc5uN — Ganso (@GansoConABomba) March 21, 2026

He's not uneducated. He knows it. He is a Communist to his bones. Yes, he is dangerous. People need to wake up.

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