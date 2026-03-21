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Hasan Piker Declares: 'Good Cubans' Stay Starving Under Communism—'Crazy' Ones Left for Freedom in Miami

justmindy
justmindy | 4:20 PM on March 21, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

The podcaster who abuses his dog with a shock collar (allegedly) is one of the Leftists in Cuba right now. Hasanbi wants you to know he likes the Cubans there better than the ones in America who demand freedom and liberty. Sorry, they are so mouthy, Hasan.

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Also, the Cubans in Cuba might not agree with Hasan's Communist leanings, but they certainly aren't going to publicize that and risk political persecution. Duh.

Commies don't have respect for human beings. They just see them as cogs in the collective machine.

If Cuba is so great, they should stay there. Don't come back to America. 

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Thankfully, there are still a few on his side willing to call him out. That's a bit comforting. 

Lucky for them.

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It's more than weird.

Because it is racist. 

He's not uneducated. He knows it. He is a Communist to his bones. Yes, he is dangerous. People need to wake up. 

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