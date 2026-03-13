Karoline Leavitt Compares 'Fake News' Numbers to the Correction After ABC News' Updates Iran Threat Story

Now We KNOW What Rashida Tlaib Was Trying to Get in Front of...
Doug P. | 9:18 AM on March 13, 2026
Meme

This week, ABC News published a story sounding an alarm about the potential for Iranian drones to attack parts of California (a Babylon Bee story hilariously said the Ayatollah called off the attacks after noticing that Gavin Newsom already destroyed the state). 

The first post from ABC News is still up:

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted the above spin and listed what ABC didn't seem to think was important enough to include in their story: 

A community note on X added this: "ABC presented the text of the alert sent to law enforcement agencies as a verbatim quote, but the story removed the word 'unverified' from the quoted text."

Ah, "journalism!

Now ABC has provided an update:

Leavitt thanked ABC News for the update, BUT...

That's the standard pattern. The correction gets a fraction of the attention that the original "fake news" does, and the MSM knows it. The fact that this happens repeatedly means these aren't "mistakes" (and those "mistakes" always only fall in one direction). 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream "fake news" media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

