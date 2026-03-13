Congrats to Dearborn: Your Mayor Just Invented the 'Tragic Family Loss' Defense for Domestic Terrorism

The Democrats have produced some terrible responses to the attempted murders at a Michigan synagogue yesterday, but the Mayor of Dearborn has to be one of the worst.

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The terrorist who tried to kill Jews at the Michigan synagogue yesterday lived in Dearborn Heights.



After the attack, the mayor of Dearborn Heights issued this psychotic statement explicitly excusing antisemitic terrorism pic.twitter.com/THmRyj3ouE — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) March 13, 2026

So, basically, he believes since the terrorist allegedly lost people in the Israel and Iran conflict, it's fine to kill Jews here in America. Wonder how he would feel if other religions used that same justification? For example, what if American Christians decided to attack an American mosque after hundreds of Christians are slain in Nigeria by militant Islamists? Is that justified?

That’s exactly what these terror apologists are trying to say and f**k them for doing so.



Just to be clear, his brothers were members of a U.S. designated terror group. A group he posted in support of.



And btw this justifiable blowback theory only seems to apply to Jews and… https://t.co/MymkC4xAYn — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 13, 2026

Apparently, only Muslims are allowed to get this kind of 'revenge'. Jews and Christians aren't allowed to defend their own. The rules Islam makes really only benefits them. That's convenient.

The Dearborn mayor is obviously a Hezbollah supporter and should be denaturalized and deported.



Instead he’ll probably be the Dems VP pick in 2028. https://t.co/5A9LhrVXMt — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 13, 2026

The Democrats completely agree with him.

Shiite terrorist rams car filled with explosives into Jewish preschool with 140 children, mayor condemns all sides https://t.co/ASIN6QAHVK — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) March 13, 2026

Shame on those preschoolers for going to their classes and learning to share and color. How dare they?

New rule here in America: if a family member is killed in a war overseas, you’re apparently allowed to take revenge on an innocent community here at home. https://t.co/g31hoEPWxS — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 13, 2026

Apparently, America is just going to be a vigilante society. Since the Right is much more armed, the Left may not like this strange new respect they have for violence.

New rule here in America: if a family member is killed in a war overseas, you’re apparently allowed to take revenge on an innocent community here at home. https://t.co/g31hoEPWxS — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) March 13, 2026

The statement from the Mayor is a bigger problem than the jihadist because it reveals a much much larger orbit of civilizational jihad. You could chalk up kinetic terrorists as a small percentage, but those who cultivate it are the dominant faction to the point that they are now… https://t.co/LcExqWA7pl — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) March 13, 2026

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The scary thing is he's not just a person in America with these outrageous views. He is the Mayor of a major town and he knows he can say this because his constituents agree with him.

If the Muslim mayor of Dearborn Heights were living in an Islamic country and a terrorist carried out an attack there, would he dare make such a statement?



They are taking advantage of Western tolerance. They love the ummah more than they love America, and their loyalty is first… https://t.co/4DCIvdJVYu — Dan Burmawi (@DanBurmawy) March 13, 2026

Dearborn: Mayor named street after Hezbollah supporter & told pastor opposed to leave town



Hamtramck: Banned pride flags on city grounds & allowed amateur home Halal slaughter



Dearborn Heights: Mayor makes excuses for attacking Jews



Consequences of unchecked Islamist fanatics https://t.co/gGMBZjEddt — Alex (@_alex_joshua) March 13, 2026

And there are no consequences in sight.

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