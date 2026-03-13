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Congrats to Dearborn: Your Mayor Just Invented the 'Tragic Family Loss' Defense for Domestic Terrorism

justmindy
justmindy | 4:25 PM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/Corey Williams

The Democrats have produced some terrible responses to the attempted murders at a Michigan synagogue yesterday, but the Mayor of Dearborn has to be one of the worst.

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So, basically, he believes since the terrorist allegedly lost people in the Israel and Iran conflict, it's fine to kill Jews here in America. Wonder how he would feel if other religions used that same justification? For example, what if American Christians decided to attack an American mosque after hundreds of Christians are slain in Nigeria by militant Islamists? Is that justified? 

Apparently, only Muslims are allowed to get this kind of 'revenge'.  Jews and Christians aren't allowed to defend their own. The rules Islam makes really only benefits them. That's convenient. 

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The Democrats completely agree with him. 

Shame on those preschoolers for going to their classes and learning to share and color. How dare they?

Apparently, America is just going to be a vigilante society. Since the Right is much more armed, the Left may not like this strange new respect they have for violence.

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The scary thing is he's not just a person in America with these outrageous views. He is the Mayor of a major town and he knows he can say this because his constituents agree with him.

And there are no consequences in sight.

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Tags:

ANTISEMITISM DEMOCRAT PARTY ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM

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