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Cuba's 'Never Bend the Knee' Pledge Meets Reality: Now in Talks with Trump

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/Desmond Boylan, File

For a country that said they would never bend the knee to America, it seems they may be changing their minds.

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Marco is gearing up.

Perhaps this third way may work to finally fix the Cuba issue. 

Fingers crossed.

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It would be amazing.

Wouldn't that be glorious!

Trump likes a quick turnaround! 

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That's a good start. 

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