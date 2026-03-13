Cuba's 'Never Bend the Knee' Pledge Meets Reality: Now in Talks with Trump

For a country that said they would never bend the knee to America, it seems they may be changing their minds.

Breaking News: Cuba’s president, facing an energy crisis and protests, said that his government was in talks with the Trump administration. https://t.co/h2r1Iqmzuu — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 13, 2026

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Marco is gearing up.

The U.S. playbook for hostile regimes has traditionally offered only two models: isolation like the Cuba embargo since '62 or long-term intervention with boots on the ground.



The Trump administration found a third path in Venezuela. Limited action backed by sustained economic… https://t.co/PIOHbiaAr2 — Rick de la Torre (@vrk_rick) March 13, 2026

Perhaps this third way may work to finally fix the Cuba issue.

It increasingly looks as if the oppressive dictatorship in Cuba is also about to fall, which is good news. A more democratic order that revalues the role of the US in the Americas has long been overdue. Finally, such an era may now be dawning. https://t.co/peSft0q86C — Jaco Kleynhans (@JacoKleynhans) March 13, 2026

Fingers crossed.

Please let the US have Cuba because the meltdown on Twitter would be exquisite… https://t.co/6XdMZpPOvm pic.twitter.com/NfduVBP7KU — RacePope🦅🏛️🌹🌐⚒️🏗️ (@RacePopeIII) March 13, 2026

It would be amazing.

Wow. I never thought we’d see this day. I cannot wait until I can hit the craps table in Havana like Meyer Lansky in the 50s. https://t.co/pTPNauoMO3 — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) March 13, 2026

Wouldn't that be glorious!

Shorter Cuba's president: Thanks, but no thanks, I will not be the third on this match. https://t.co/ef3eAMKdxW — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 13, 2026

Cuba finally surrenders to reality? https://t.co/iL9wLTQ2RD — Tom Quiggin (@TomTSEC) March 13, 2026

Change happens so slowly in Cuba that it’s a big news day when the president acknowledges talks with the United States that have been widely reported for well over a month. Hard to see how moving at this pace will cut it with the Trump team. https://t.co/DnqNOmC9Zi — Ricardo Herrero (@ric23) March 13, 2026

Trump likes a quick turnaround!

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I hope they are in a death grip with the Trump administration, and the Cuban dictatorship dies a definitive death. Cuba has been a slave plantation for many decades. https://t.co/E9xWF2SRQo — Grazie Pozo Christie, M.D. (@GChristiemd) March 13, 2026

"Any meaningful deal between the United States and the Cuban government, experts say, would have to include the release of all political prisoners, an end to the criminalization of dissent, permitting independent political organizing, the legalization of political parties besides… https://t.co/bsNuLe0JTQ — Jodi-Ann Quarrie (Yoo Need More Jodi) (@yooneedmorejodi) March 13, 2026

That's a good start.

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