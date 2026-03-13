Oh Joy: Fake Dr. Jill Biden Drops Memoir LITERALLY No One Asked For

Oh, just what the world has been waiting for ... Fake Dr. Jill Biden's memoir. That's bound to be a banger.

Jill Biden’s memoir coming out June 2. Cover reveal today—> pic.twitter.com/mXCr0xF4P9 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 11, 2026

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That picture is touched up to the max.

Had no idea he transitioned. Says a lot about the world that Biden didn’t feel comfortable living as her true self until after her presidency 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/5Y2Qm628zu — April Clark (@autogynefiles) March 12, 2026

Oh, be nice!

So is there a chapter on how she covered up her husband's dementia and allowed a soft coup of the country so she could keep getting Vogue spreads and free airplane rides? https://t.co/XFZfYs051S — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 12, 2026

There should be several chapters on that, honestly. Wonder if there is a chapter on the whole cocaine scandal.

Chapter 23 is just “Nancy Pelosi” and a bunch of swears https://t.co/6sO0CPMExg — David Weigel (@daveweigel) March 11, 2026

Literally no one is reading this https://t.co/Fsl0i4Yt9c — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) March 12, 2026

It sounds awful.

Jill Biden when she has to write about Kamala Harris https://t.co/2FPL2kJh7c pic.twitter.com/M2jQK8Jjcl — Professional Zoomer 🌹 (@Zoomer_Doomer_) March 11, 2026

This is probably pretty accurate. Heh.

the day biden dropped out, i was in the back of an uber in Los Angeles. as i tried to follow developments on my s**t phone, i realized that in the seat pocket in front of me was the latest issue of Vogue, with Jill Biden on it. i asked the driver if i could have it. he said yeah. https://t.co/CXJ1BRQi7s — QuoProQuid (@TNOQuoProQuid) March 11, 2026

He had no interest in it.

Could we possibly care less? SI SE PWODWAY! https://t.co/MG9PgadDna — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) March 11, 2026

I thought it was Dr. Jill Biden?? https://t.co/C1G9HMak4d — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 11, 2026

She pretends to be a Doctor.

"Could Joe Biden's smoking hot wife releasing a book be bad for Democrats? According to these Republican strategists, it's a huge addition to a long line of Biden gaffes" https://t.co/dUnN4o12aG — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) March 11, 2026

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Smoking hot wife? Where?

People are asking “who this is for?” like it’s soooo weird to idolize women you see living the life you want elder abusing a powerful figurehead husband - just another way women’s perspectives and goals are Othered https://t.co/1h8KjGasCk — 🔎Al🔍 (@SweatieAngle) March 11, 2026

If your goal is to marry an old man and take advantage of his dementia, this book is for you!

that weekend meeting Joe Biden had with his family after the June 2024 debate disaster was a real Telltale Games moment, because he selected the [STAY IN THE RACE] option and got kicked out by Pelosi anyway, illusion of choice for real https://t.co/uPpXHpb8fs — John Wakefield (@JohnWakefieId) March 11, 2026

Jill just thought she was making all the calls. Nancy cleared that right up.

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