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Oh Joy: Fake Dr. Jill Biden Drops Memoir LITERALLY No One Asked For

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 PM on March 13, 2026
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Oh, just what the world has been waiting for ... Fake Dr. Jill Biden's memoir. That's bound to be a banger. 

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That picture is touched up to the max.

Oh, be nice!

There should be several chapters on that, honestly. Wonder if there is a chapter on the whole cocaine scandal.

It sounds awful.

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This is probably pretty accurate. Heh.

He had no interest in it. 

She pretends to be a Doctor.

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Smoking hot wife? Where?

If your goal is to marry an old man and take advantage of his dementia, this book is for you!

Jill just thought she was making all the calls. Nancy cleared that right up.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS NANCY PELOSI

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