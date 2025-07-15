Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of Staff Face Layoffs

It's incredibly sad to see Democrats and their policies ruin America's cities. But the voters elected them -- and keep electing them -- and you get the governance you deserve.

Advertisement

In Chicago, voters went from Lori Lightfoot -- a terrible mayor -- to Brandon Johnson. Who looked at Lightfoot's tenure and said, 'Hold my beer.'

Now Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is bankrupt.

BREAKING - Chicago Public Schools are now BANKRUPT as the city faces a $734 million deficit after paying for illegals, and must now lay off 1,458 employees, including 432 teachers and 677 special education classroom assistants. pic.twitter.com/8sAqN4rfHL — A Man Of Memes (@RickyDoggin) July 14, 2025

And the children are the ones who will suffer.

Does anyone want to bet they get some money somehow? Any takers? — texas krab 🦀 (@TexasKrab) July 14, 2025

We'll see if someone bails them out.

Democrats hate kids. How can anyone argue this? They traffic them, molest them, groom them, indoctrinate them, steal their education money, and use them as child slave labor. — Orbeekins 🇺🇸 (@orbeekins) July 14, 2025

Hard to argue otherwise.

More proof Democrats ruin everything they touch. I wouldn't trust them to run a lemonade stand. — Rebeltoo (@vokaufmann) July 14, 2025

Nope. They'd bankrupt that, too.

CONGRATULATIONS Chicago, you have fulfilled Thatchers statement “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money.” ― Margaret Thatcher

ANYTHING Democrats touch goes up in flames! — Letta Libre - Maverik (@Lettalibre) July 14, 2025

And then Democrats tax the ashes.

To paraphrase Jamie Dimon (yet again): Democrat politicians are idiots.



Why would anyone vote for idiots like Brandon Johnson? Some misguided sense of historic guilt? That's both invalid in the present day AND damaging to the very people you aspire to help.



STOP. VOTING. FOR.… https://t.co/iacZID3leT — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) July 14, 2025

They are idiots.

Lining up to the stereotype that Democrats spend money they do not have. Brandon Johnson is an absolute failure. Stop voting Democrat if you want things to change. https://t.co/6D1aamzI7S — Christian Vaughn (@Krevlob) July 15, 2025

This is solid advice.

Ask for the money back from the illegals that you were housing see if they’ll give it to you https://t.co/gGqQUaMMIP — Reed Wilson (@RWilson65) July 15, 2025

All that money would've helped CPS.

Fly the L https://t.co/jGOD7Kd1MT — Restorationist Bon Jovi (parody) #FNRAA ❁🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@lividonaprayer) July 15, 2025

The biggest L ever.

Just another example of the Democrats Financial illiteracy https://t.co/kYdneJ8dlC — PRADA (@tulip80000) July 15, 2025

They think taxpayers are a bottomless piggy bank.

They are not.

Unintended consequences.



Dems never learn.



Next move?



Scream RACISM https://t.co/FmMU9FgwTn — Grumpy Grandpa 🇺🇸 (@GmbPhoenix) July 15, 2025

They're probably figuring out a way to blame this on President Trump.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



