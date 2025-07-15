HACK Aaron Rupar Continues to Deflect From Biden's Dementia With LAME Dunk on...
'Tim Walz Wanted Me to Kill Amy Klobuchar': Killer's Letter Released
ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish...
Republicans Vote to BLOCK the Release of the Epstein Files … Or Did...
'Crowds on Demand' CEO Says He Was Offered $20 Million for Anti-Trump Protesters
We Bet the Left Won't Scream 'Separation of Church and State' About Detroit's...
James Woods Answers UK Man's Question About Why Americans Need Such BIG Guns...
John Leguizamo, Who Houses ZERO Illegals, Assures Us That 'There's Plenty of Room...
OMG, PHRASING! Accidentally(?) NSFW Marketing Post for The Fantastic Four Has X Pointing...
Rigged Redistricting? Hakeem Jeffries Says MAGA is Trying to Manipulate Upcoming Elections...
LOL! Cue the SHRIEKING: Check Out the Test Trump Has Planned for AOC...
He's TOTALLY a 'Man of the People': WATCH Zohran Mamdani Explain How He'd...
Fateh Tells Mamdani Hold His BEER: Deep Dive Into Socialist Running for Minneapolis...
YIKES! Robert Reich's Bizarre Elmo Video Claiming Trump Wants to Brainwash Kids Does...

Chicago Went WOKE, and Now Its School District Is BROKE and HUNDREDS of Staff Face Layoffs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 15, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

It's incredibly sad to see Democrats and their policies ruin America's cities. But the voters elected them -- and keep electing them -- and you get the governance you deserve.

Advertisement

In Chicago, voters went from Lori Lightfoot -- a terrible mayor -- to Brandon Johnson. Who looked at Lightfoot's tenure and said, 'Hold my beer.'

Now Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is bankrupt.

And the children are the ones who will suffer.

We'll see if someone bails them out.

Hard to argue otherwise.

Nope. They'd bankrupt that, too.

And then Democrats tax the ashes.

Recommended

ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish to Hardliner
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They are idiots.

This is solid advice.

All that money would've helped CPS.

The biggest L ever.

They think taxpayers are a bottomless piggy bank.

They are not.

They're probably figuring out a way to blame this on President Trump.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish to Hardliner
Amy Curtis
'Tim Walz Wanted Me to Kill Amy Klobuchar': Killer's Letter Released
Brett T.
James Woods Answers UK Man's Question About Why Americans Need Such BIG Guns and OH HELL YEAH
Sam J.
'Crowds on Demand' CEO Says He Was Offered $20 Million for Anti-Trump Protesters
Brett T.
HACK Aaron Rupar Continues to Deflect From Biden's Dementia With LAME Dunk on President Trump (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Republicans Vote to BLOCK the Release of the Epstein Files … Or Did They?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

ALL or NOTHING: Alexandria Brown Thread Shows Why She Went From Immigration Squish to Hardliner Amy Curtis
Advertisement