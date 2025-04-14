YIKES: Ford Exec Attacks Elderly Plane Passengers Using Wheelchairs for Watching Fox News (Screenshots)

Ford's Chief Learning Officer (don't look at us, we have no idea what the heck that is) bragged on social media about attacking old people using wheelchairs because he caught them watching Fox News. No, really.

And instead of being embarrassed for this sort of ridiculous behavior, he bragged about it on social media.

What a winner. Not.

NEW: Ford exec goes on rant at elderly passenger for watching Fox News during flight



Ford executive Barrett Evans, the company’s Chief Learning Officer, posted a rant on social media



He described seeing an elderly man watching Fox News on a flight from San Diego



'Deplaning and… pic.twitter.com/sw1WVlCUYS — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 14, 2025

Post continues:

'Deplaning and I notice he and his wife getting into their airport wheelchairs to be pushed to next gate. My filter was malfunctioning…'

Let's not pretend this a-hole ever has a filter.

"Love to see you supporting DEI." The elderly passenger replied: "Not me" Evans said:'"Yes - you. "That wheelchair, and the human pushing it, are provided at no direct cost to you - rather by a subsidized cost attributed to every passenger in this airport. Provided to level the playing field - for you."' (READ SCREENSHOTS)

So this moron thinks customer service is DEI.

Really Ford? You let this guy lead anything? YOU'RE FORD.

@Ford, if this is your "Chief Learning Officer", he needs to be "retrained." The "D" in DEI stands for diversity, not disability.



Handicap assistance is in NO WAY connected to DEI. If his role at Ford is to "teach" people about DEI, you are wasting money better spent elsewhere.… — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) April 14, 2025

Not a great look, Ford.

Reason #101 to not buy a @Ford since they insult elderly people and faint about FoxNews — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) April 14, 2025

Clearly this 'learning officer' doesn't really know his customer.

Strikes @Ford off the list of next vehicle purchase. — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) April 14, 2025

Imagine being so stupid that you call the 35 year old Americans With Disabilities Act "DEI". — WhiskeySilverball (@WhiskeySlvrBall) April 14, 2025

And imagine that stupid person being the 'Chief Learning Officer' of any company, let alone Ford.

Yikes.

