YIKES: Ford Exec Attacks Elderly Plane Passengers Using Wheelchairs for Watching Fox News (Screenshots)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:05 PM on April 14, 2025
Twitchy

Ford's Chief Learning Officer (don't look at us, we have no idea what the heck that is) bragged on social media about attacking old people using wheelchairs because he caught them watching Fox News. No, really.

And instead of being embarrassed for this sort of ridiculous behavior, he bragged about it on social media.

What a winner. Not.

Post continues:

'Deplaning and I notice he and his wife getting into their airport wheelchairs to be pushed to next gate. My filter was malfunctioning…'

Let's not pretend this a-hole ever has a filter.

"Love to see you supporting DEI."

The elderly passenger replied: "Not me"

Evans said:'"Yes - you.

"That wheelchair, and the human pushing it, are provided at no direct cost to you - rather by a subsidized cost attributed to every passenger in this airport. Provided to level the playing field - for you."'

(READ SCREENSHOTS)

So this moron thinks customer service is DEI.

Really Ford? You let this guy lead anything? YOU'RE FORD.

Not a great look, Ford.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Clearly this 'learning officer' doesn't really know his customer. 

And imagine that stupid person being the 'Chief Learning Officer' of any company, let alone Ford.

Yikes.

============================================================

