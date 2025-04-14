Aim for the Queen You Best Not MISS: Eric Swalwell Tries Dunking on Libs of TikTok and WOW, That Was Dumb

Eric Swalwell remains the biggest boil on the backside of humanity, anywhere. Chris Murphy has been giving him a run for his money, but Swalwell somehow still finds a way to remain the nastiest troll on the Left. Notice, we didn't say stupidest, just the nastiest. Don't get us wrong, Eric is impressively ignorant, but compared to Jasmine Crockett and AOC, eh.

For example, Swalwell has been trying to blame Trump for the tragic helicopter accident responsible for the deaths of one family.

Forget that there's no way Trump has anything to do with what happened, that doesn't stop Swalwell from exploiting the family so he can dunk on Trump. Libs of TikTok called him out for being a total dbag, and this is how he responded:

Nothing drives the right crazy like accountability. pic.twitter.com/AWdJAdtqeK — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 13, 2025

Gosh, golly, gee, I can't help but notice that Eric didn't bother to tag Libs on TikTok while he claims the Right doesn't like taking accountability.

When did Trump get his pilots certificate? Just curious, since you seem to be blaming him for crashing a lot of planes lately. — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) April 14, 2025

You're a garbage person. There is no accountability for "the right" or for Donald Trump to TAKE about planes crashing or colliding. Check reality, the truth, the actual stats, and then stop embarrassing yourself. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) April 13, 2025

Hey, now, calling Swalwell a garbage person is an insult to garbage people everywhere.

Yes, yes he is.

Nothing exemplifies the left like their constant spreading of disinformation and general nasty demeanor. — Cindy Cooper (@CindyCoops) April 13, 2025

This sums the Left up perfectly.

PERFECTLY.

