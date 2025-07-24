Sen. Mazie Hirono Asks If Any Court Has Found DEI Unconstitutional, Gets Her...
Congresswoman From Somalia Gives Kansas a Scathing Review

Brett T. | 9:45 PM on July 24, 2025

Just yesterday, we came across this piece from ABC's "Good Morning America" featuring the country's first Somali mayor. To be fair, she did catch herself and refer to Somalia as her former country.

The post continues:

… the USA to help somalia is a crime. Stating that you want to do so is openly confessing to this crime. We should not be tolerating this. This person belongs in prison, and if her sentence ever ends, she will belong in somalia.

It's smart and moral to hate this person and everyone like her. If you don't hate this person, you are subhuman. If you don't hate people who do things like this, you're stating to the world that you think it's OK (or even good) for foreign people to move to other countries, get into the government, and use the government to steal from the country they moved to.

Do you know who else isn't a fan of Somalia? Matt Walsh, director of "Am I Racist?"

His post continues:

… example. Just read the comments and you'll see. Literally no one can explain how it helps this country. So why should we allow it?

Here's End Wokeness with a new clip from Rep. Mana Abdi, saying on a podcast that they rescued her from Somalia and dropped her in Kansas, of all places. The snow, the housing, the food … her Yelp review of Kansas isn't great.

This editor is wondering how Somalians are moving into positions of government. Why are people electing them? Exhibit C:

And here's the congresswoman explain to Mehdi Hasan of all people how Americans are too stupid to talk to.

Diversity is our strength.

***

