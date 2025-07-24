Congresswoman From Somalia Gives Kansas a Scathing Review

Just yesterday, we came across this piece from ABC's "Good Morning America" featuring the country's first Somali mayor. To be fair, she did catch herself and refer to Somalia as her former country.

Advertisement

Maine Representative Deqa Dhalac (D) says her goal is to help "our country of Somalia" pic.twitter.com/dpGS5QpNne — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 23, 2025

This person is the mayor of a town in Maine. In this clip, she explains that she wants to use the USA's resources to help Somalia.



That is not what elected officials in the USA are for. They are for helping the USA, not somalia. Being elected to office in the USA and taking from… https://t.co/1dlWbCLwAD — hoe_math (@ItIsHoeMath) July 24, 2025

The post continues:

… the USA to help somalia is a crime. Stating that you want to do so is openly confessing to this crime. We should not be tolerating this. This person belongs in prison, and if her sentence ever ends, she will belong in somalia. It's smart and moral to hate this person and everyone like her. If you don't hate this person, you are subhuman. If you don't hate people who do things like this, you're stating to the world that you think it's OK (or even good) for foreign people to move to other countries, get into the government, and use the government to steal from the country they moved to.

Do you know who else isn't a fan of Somalia? Matt Walsh, director of "Am I Racist?"

Nobody can provide an example of a single way that the United States has benefited from Somali immigration. It's easy to think of the drawbacks. There are no positives. None at all. None of the idiots who flock to this post to call me "racist" or whatever will be able to give an… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 15, 2025

His post continues:

… example. Just read the comments and you'll see. Literally no one can explain how it helps this country. So why should we allow it?

Here's End Wokeness with a new clip from Rep. Mana Abdi, saying on a podcast that they rescued her from Somalia and dropped her in Kansas, of all places. The snow, the housing, the food … her Yelp review of Kansas isn't great.

Rep. Mana Abdi (D) says that moving here from Somalia "was bootcamp", slams the housing provided pic.twitter.com/gA8qKC7gZ5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 24, 2025

Peak Somali fatigue — rmack2x (@rmack2x) July 24, 2025

I want to see her housing in Somalia — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) July 24, 2025

Fix your own country



Don't be a coward. — Shadow Politics (@ShadowPoliticss) July 24, 2025

Advertisement

So the house was not great compared to....the famously great architecture of beautiful Somalia?? — melodante (@melodante12548) July 24, 2025

They’ll do anything but go back. — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) July 24, 2025

This editor is wondering how Somalians are moving into positions of government. Why are people electing them? Exhibit C:

Ilhan Omar, a month ago: America is one of the worst countries in the world.



Ilhan Omar, today: I am grateful every single day to live in America. pic.twitter.com/16Obvk4CkB — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 1, 2025

And here's the congresswoman explain to Mehdi Hasan of all people how Americans are too stupid to talk to.

Ilhan Omar mocks "stupid" Americans pic.twitter.com/jGITli2swg — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 23, 2025

Diversity is our strength.

***