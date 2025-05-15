Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins' of Forebears

If you want to understand the vision Democrats have for the future of race relations in America, look no further than their reaction to the 59 Afrikaner refugees being welcomed by the Trump administration.

Advertisement

In short, the American Left believe these innocent men, women, and children are not legitimate refugees, but 'descendants of white supremacists' who should be punished for their sins.

Richard Stengel, who was a high-ranking official with the Obama State Department, is one such person.

WATCH:

Rick Stengel on MSNBC says white Afrikaners should be punished for the sins of their forebears. The notion of collective guilt is, ultimately, a theological notion that rests on nothing other than a determination to punish your enemies forever. pic.twitter.com/rjZUeWEIab — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) May 15, 2025

Wow.

Don't think for a second they wouldn't do that here. Thank goodness for the Second Amendment.

By Rick Stengel’s logic, only Democrats should pay reparations to black people in America. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 15, 2025

But that's (D)ifferent.

Let’s do an ancestry research study on the Stengel family’s history. Perhaps there is some regrettable findings of collective guilt that he can have some 2025 suffrage reprisal for past aggression. — Smack Dracula (@sa70942) May 15, 2025

No, no. Only other people have to make up for the sins of their ancestors.

Weird take for someone likely of German descent. — SaltyExxer (@criley) May 15, 2025

The irony is, well, pretty ironic.

The sheer malevolence of these pampered elites who run the media is shocking to see.



Even after I've been shocked so many times by their cruelty, it still stuns me. — Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) May 15, 2025

Because it's alarming that people actually think this way.

I have not or never will support the “sins of their fathers” philosophy. — drinfos1 (@drinfos1) May 15, 2025

Nope.

As this writer says: she was born in 1983, not 1683. She has no guilt for what her ancestors may or may not have done.

Then, by this logic, all white democrats should be held accountable for all actions of the KKK, Jim Crow laws, assassination of MLK, Rev. George Lee, Emmett Louis Till, Medgar Evers, etc, etc... — Arts, Politics & Culture (@rosewdc) May 15, 2025

They'll tell you they've got nothing to do with any of that.

Beyond the immediate, there are 2 additional diabolical lines of argument here:



First, the most recent "injustice" must be rectified, and nothing prior matters. (We see this in "land acknowledgements" too.)



Second, moral subjectivism: if bad people like something, it's bad. https://t.co/W95NaQP6dt — Cardboard Tube (@UselessGesture) May 15, 2025

Advertisement

The Left has nothing but diabolical arguments.

Marxism is a religion of resentment, jealousy, hate and dictatorial power…..always couched in faux morality https://t.co/UjWIx2ofWB — Animal Farm (@BeCuriousCo) May 15, 2025

Yep.

Marx was an unemployed moocher, and nothing more.

Rick Stengel is free to self-flagellate but should leave the rest of us out of his humiliation exercise. https://t.co/r6KfQez1AJ — TJ Opperman #🟦 (@TJOpp63) May 15, 2025

But, just as Leftists are free to pay more taxes, they never do.

That's someone else's responsibility.

This was a State Dept official in the Obama Admin. You can hear the pure hatred for white people dripping off of every word. He admits the Afrikaners didn't do anything wrong personally, but says they need to be punished anyway



Everyone on the MSNBC panel nods in agreement https://t.co/ZZr9OrNoDS — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 15, 2025

And we cannot let MSNBC off the hook for this, either.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.