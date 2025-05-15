While Pete Buttigieg Was on Maternity Leave, a VERY Important Air Traffic Control...
'There Is a Debt': House Dems Introduce Multi-Trillion Reparations Bill
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected P...
Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man...
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE...
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and...
Hannah Dugan IS Facing Justice: Lefty Protesters Rally As Disgraced WI Judge Enters...
Wait, Is He CRYING?! Dan Goldman Blows a GASKET When MTG Shares Evidence...
Axios Reports *Fears (*Dem/Media Narratives) About Tariffs Killing the Economy 'May Be Ove...
TRANS UBER ALLES: Germany Gives VILE Child Trafficker LIGHT Sentence Because of His...
VIP
Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human...
RFK Jr. Goes Scorched Earth on Democrat Medicaid Lies
OOOH, He MAD! WATCH Spittle FLY As John Brennan Rages About Tulsi Gabbard...
Bless Her Heart! X Has ZERO Sympathy for Rashida Tlaib BLUBBERING on the...

Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins' of Forebears

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 15, 2025
Twitter

If you want to understand the vision Democrats have for the future of race relations in America, look no further than their reaction to the 59 Afrikaner refugees being welcomed by the Trump administration.

Advertisement

In short, the American Left believe these innocent men, women, and children are not legitimate refugees, but 'descendants of white supremacists' who should be punished for their sins.

Richard Stengel, who was a high-ranking official with the Obama State Department, is one such person.

WATCH:

Wow.

Don't think for a second they wouldn't do that here. Thank goodness for the Second Amendment.

But that's (D)ifferent.

No, no. Only other people have to make up for the sins of their ancestors.

Recommended

Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Advertisement

The irony is, well, pretty ironic.

Because it's alarming that people actually think this way.

Nope.

As this writer says: she was born in 1983, not 1683. She has no guilt for what her ancestors may or may not have done.

They'll tell you they've got nothing to do with any of that.

Advertisement

The Left has nothing but diabolical arguments.

Yep.

Marx was an unemployed moocher, and nothing more.

But, just as Leftists are free to pay more taxes, they never do.

That's someone else's responsibility.

And we cannot let MSNBC off the hook for this, either. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: MIGRANTS MSNBC OBAMA ADMINISTRATION RACISM REFUGEES SOUTH AFRICA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE NEVER SAID
Amy Curtis
'There Is a Debt': House Dems Introduce Multi-Trillion Reparations Bill
Brett T.
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected Pope Leo XIV
Amy Curtis
While Pete Buttigieg Was on Maternity Leave, a VERY Important Air Traffic Control Hotline Went Dead
Amy Curtis
Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb Sam J.
Advertisement