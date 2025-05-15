SERIOUSLY? USAToday's Crossword Puzzle Is a Slap In the Face for Women Athletes

SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:30 PM on May 15, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer always says politics is downstream of culture. And the Left knows this. Which is why they push their agenda through culture -- movies, music, video games.

They seek to normalize their agenda by putting it in every facet of life.

Even crossword puzzles.

Which aren't safe from the trans agenda, obviously.

This is so frustrating and insulting to the women athletes Thomas stole medals and records from.

William Thomas.

Nice catch.

Nailed it.

They politicize everything.

That's the bare minimum.

The medals and titles should be stripped and awarded to the women who were cheated out of them.

The most shocking thing in this post, frankly.

Hard to fit that into a crossword puzzle.

Oh, it's real. Sadly.

USAToday thinks men make the best women.

And he's a cheater.

They have no shame.

