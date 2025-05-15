SERIOUSLY? USAToday's Crossword Puzzle Is a Slap In the Face for Women Athletes

This writer always says politics is downstream of culture. And the Left knows this. Which is why they push their agenda through culture -- movies, music, video games.

Advertisement

They seek to normalize their agenda by putting it in every facet of life.

Even crossword puzzles.

Which aren't safe from the trans agenda, obviously.

USATODAY's crossword puzzle wants you to fill in Lia Thomas as the answer to a "NCAA champion swimmer."



Lia Thomas is a man. He cheated to get his NCAA championship.



USATODAY is promoting a cheater and a liar.



Lia Thomas did not earn his medal. pic.twitter.com/lA7Jyo4OIr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2025

This is so frustrating and insulting to the women athletes Thomas stole medals and records from.

William Thomas.

Well, the apparent theme is ‘tall tale’,

So it fits.🤷‍♂️ — the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) May 15, 2025

Nice catch.

Nailed it.

Crossword puzzles are constantly asking for Woke answers to their questions.



Pronouns, LGBTQAI+ jargon, names of prominent race hustlers.



Makes puzzle solving feel like a struggle session. — Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) May 15, 2025

They politicize everything.

Put an asterisk on it, like they do in sport hall of fames to denote contested awards and unfair advantages. — melodic minor (@solid_catholic) May 15, 2025

That's the bare minimum.

The medals and titles should be stripped and awarded to the women who were cheated out of them.

I’ve been waiting for NYT crosswords to go woke and they surprisingly have not — DB (@Bear_McGrizz) May 15, 2025

The most shocking thing in this post, frankly.

"NCAA champion swimmer" sounds a little better than "462nd ranked male collegiate swimmer" https://t.co/vX14aRU0vG — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 15, 2025

Hard to fit that into a crossword puzzle.

this is not freaking real https://t.co/PPazcyslZd — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) May 15, 2025

Oh, it's real. Sadly.

USAToday thinks men make the best women.

William Thomas is a straight white male who has had the same girlfriend ever since he was pretending to be trans and called himself Lia. https://t.co/254IOcqfHf — Yelisaveta Petrov (@YelisavetaPaUSA) May 15, 2025

And he's a cheater.

They have no shame.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.