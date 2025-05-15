SERIOUSLY? USAToday's Crossword Puzzle Is a Slap In the Face for Women Athletes

This writer always says politics is downstream of culture. And the Left knows this. Which is why they push their agenda through culture -- movies, music, video games.
They seek to normalize their agenda by putting it in every facet of life.
Even crossword puzzles.
Which aren't safe from the trans agenda, obviously.
USATODAY's crossword puzzle wants you to fill in Lia Thomas as the answer to a "NCAA champion swimmer."— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2025
Lia Thomas is a man. He cheated to get his NCAA championship.
USATODAY is promoting a cheater and a liar.
Lia Thomas did not earn his medal. pic.twitter.com/lA7Jyo4OIr
This is so frustrating and insulting to the women athletes Thomas stole medals and records from.
May 15, 2025
William Thomas.
Well, the apparent theme is ‘tall tale’,— the Redneck Doctor (@Rhogart) May 15, 2025
So it fits.🤷♂️
Nice catch.
Fixed it pic.twitter.com/AdsCWoRTTD— 🇺🇸FANATIC AMERICAN🇺🇸 (@crusade_enjoyer) May 15, 2025
Nailed it.
Crossword puzzles are constantly asking for Woke answers to their questions.— Ari H. Mendelson "Premier Psychic of Our Day" (@kingmakerseries) May 15, 2025
Pronouns, LGBTQAI+ jargon, names of prominent race hustlers.
Makes puzzle solving feel like a struggle session.
They politicize everything.
Put an asterisk on it, like they do in sport hall of fames to denote contested awards and unfair advantages.— melodic minor (@solid_catholic) May 15, 2025
That's the bare minimum.
The medals and titles should be stripped and awarded to the women who were cheated out of them.
I’ve been waiting for NYT crosswords to go woke and they surprisingly have not— DB (@Bear_McGrizz) May 15, 2025
The most shocking thing in this post, frankly.
"NCAA champion swimmer" sounds a little better than "462nd ranked male collegiate swimmer" https://t.co/vX14aRU0vG— Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 15, 2025
Hard to fit that into a crossword puzzle.
this is not freaking real https://t.co/PPazcyslZd— Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) May 15, 2025
Oh, it's real. Sadly.
⁉️ @USATODAY crossword celebrates men taking women’s titles⁉️ Disgusting. https://t.co/ZmL7COcjXK— Independent Women's Forum (@IWF) May 15, 2025
USAToday thinks men make the best women.
William Thomas is a straight white male who has had the same girlfriend ever since he was pretending to be trans and called himself Lia. https://t.co/254IOcqfHf— Yelisaveta Petrov (@YelisavetaPaUSA) May 15, 2025
And he's a cheater.
Shame on YOU! @USATODAY https://t.co/OEikG50Qw8— VJT (@KelvinCold1234) May 15, 2025
They have no shame.
