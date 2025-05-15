Paper Pandering for Periodic Pauses for Professional Princesses

This writer is, obviously, a woman. And -- as a woman -- she finds this concept of giving women extra time off from work because of our menstrual cycles sexist and insulting.

Advertisement

Remember: women are just like men. Until they need five days off for some abdominal cramps. Mind you, this article isn't arguing for women who have serious health issues. Just women who have periods. Like the overwhelming majority of women since time immemorial.

Women shouldn’t have to work the week of their period. Period https://t.co/DTgpEVc1V1 — The Independent (@Independent) May 15, 2025

Oh, by the way, isn't it amazing how the accurate terms 'woman' and 'period' are now used, as opposed to 'menstruators' and 'womb owners this time?

More from the Independent:

Don’t women do more than enough already? We carry children. We do the same amount of work for 7 per cent less money. We wind up doing the bulk of domestic labour at home. And, at the end of the day, no matter how much we try to deny it, we still exist in a world largely designed for men. With this in mind, I think calling for a ban on working during the week of our periods is incredibly reasonable. Frankly, it’s the least we deserve. I’m not alone: Bella Hadid said words to this effect during her recent interview with British Vogue while talking about struggling with confidence as a teenage model. “I didn’t get that whole fluid thing going through,” the 26-year-old told the publication. “I was like 17, 18 years old, not knowing or loving myself a hundred per cent yet. I had just moved out of my parents’ house and gone straight into a world where you have to stare in the mirror every single day. And we get our periods.”

Oh, spare us.

“We want equality!” has turned into “we need special treatment for our differences” headspinningly quickly, it’s really remarkable — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 15, 2025

And lawsuits for harassment and discrimination will follow when people point out to these women they're on their period.

That's a good idea. The men would be able to get more work done with a little peace and quiet in the office. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) May 15, 2025

Ouch.

This is cruelly excluding of trans women, you terfs. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) May 15, 2025

Seems a little transphobic, really.

Being female is not a disability, losers. — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) May 15, 2025

They treat it like it is when they can get special perks.

How's about women dont work at all? — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) May 15, 2025

Every weeks should be period week.

Women should still have to work that week, but only with each other. — Steve Dallas (@hodgepodge80s) May 15, 2025

That sounds positively awful.

Complain about the wage gap

some more, retards. — Vlad (@OrwellsNotebook) May 15, 2025

'Pay me the same as men!'

'Give me 12 weeks a year off!'

Same people.

I thought women were fighting for equal rights? — Other Brother Darrell 🇮🇱 (@d_pitz) May 15, 2025

No, no, no. Not those equal rights.

Why in the name of all that is holy would anyone willingly employ someone if they were required to let them dip out one week a month for “self care” reasons? https://t.co/ktBleKpxlt pic.twitter.com/9iZSsFvEM6 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 15, 2025

Advertisement

Cause they only pay us 75 cents on the dollar. Duh.

I had endometriosis bad enough that I would spend 3 - 4 days a month puking my guts out and then dry heaving for hours.



Yes, I missed work. It never once crossed my mind to demand special treatment.



GTFO with this BS. https://t.co/zJwKIk9rx5 — Texas Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) May 15, 2025

Amen, sister.

No one portrays women as weak and useless more than other women in the media https://t.co/UZYeJAoVe6 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) May 15, 2025

YUP.

This is insulting as hell to women. https://t.co/dSYbJDpf7J — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) May 15, 2025

It sure is, and the Independent don't even realize it.

What’s hysterical is that this is an argument misogynists made against a female president.



This last wave of feminism appears to consist mostly of adopting misogyny’s talking points and calling them feminism. https://t.co/PpVXVrvDMC — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) May 15, 2025

Can feminism die off now?

(By the way, hat tip for the best alliterative headline goes to Tertullianus -- check out his stuff here)

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.