SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become...
SERIOUSLY? USAToday's Crossword Puzzle Is a Slap In the Face for Women Athletes
Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins'...
While Pete Buttigieg Was on Maternity Leave, a VERY Important Air Traffic Control...
'There Is a Debt': House Dems Introduce Multi-Trillion Reparations Bill
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected P...
Sebastian Gorka TORCHES Politico (on Their Own Stage) for Defending Deported 'Maryland Man...
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE...
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and...
Hannah Dugan IS Facing Justice: Lefty Protesters Rally As Disgraced WI Judge Enters...
Wait, Is He CRYING?! Dan Goldman Blows a GASKET When MTG Shares Evidence...
Axios Reports *Fears (*Dem/Media Narratives) About Tariffs Killing the Economy 'May Be Ove...
TRANS UBER ALLES: Germany Gives VILE Child Trafficker LIGHT Sentence Because of His...
VIP
Adam Sandler Reminds Us All That A FEW Hollywood Types Are Still Human...

Paper Pandering for Periodic Pauses for Professional Princesses

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 15, 2025
ImgFlip

This writer is, obviously, a woman. And -- as a woman -- she finds this concept of giving women extra time off from work because of our menstrual cycles sexist and insulting.

Advertisement

Remember: women are just like men. Until they need five days off for some abdominal cramps. Mind you, this article isn't arguing for women who have serious health issues. Just women who have periods. Like the overwhelming majority of women since time immemorial.

Oh, by the way, isn't it amazing how the accurate terms 'woman' and 'period' are now used, as opposed to 'menstruators' and 'womb owners this time?

More from the Independent:

Don’t women do more than enough already? We carry children. We do the same amount of work for 7 per cent less money. We wind up doing the bulk of domestic labour at home. And, at the end of the day, no matter how much we try to deny it, we still exist in a world largely designed for men.

With this in mind, I think calling for a ban on working during the week of our periods is incredibly reasonable. Frankly, it’s the least we deserve. I’m not alone: Bella Hadid said words to this effect during her recent interview with British Vogue while talking about struggling with confidence as a teenage model. “I didn’t get that whole fluid thing going through,” the 26-year-old told the publication. “I was like 17, 18 years old, not knowing or loving myself a hundred per cent yet. I had just moved out of my parents’ house and gone straight into a world where you have to stare in the mirror every single day. And we get our periods.”

Recommended

SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become MASSIVE Euthanasia Program
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Oh, spare us.

And lawsuits for harassment and discrimination will follow when people point out to these women they're on their period.

Ouch.

Seems a little transphobic, really.

They treat it like it is when they can get special perks.

Every weeks should be period week.

That sounds positively awful.

'Pay me the same as men!'

'Give me 12 weeks a year off!'

Same people.

No, no, no. Not those equal rights.

Advertisement

Cause they only pay us 75 cents on the dollar. Duh.

Amen, sister.

YUP.

It sure is, and the Independent don't even realize it.

Can feminism die off now?

(By the way, hat tip for the best alliterative headline goes to Tertullianus -- check out his stuff here)

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  
Help us continue reporting on President Trump's success. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Tags: INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become MASSIVE Euthanasia Program
Amy Curtis
Oh, Honey, NO! Self-Proclaimed CEO of Tolerant Left Goes After Matt Walsh and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Dumb
Sam J.
SERIOUSLY? USAToday's Crossword Puzzle Is a Slap In the Face for Women Athletes
Amy Curtis
Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel Says Afrikaner Refugees Deserve Punishment for 'Sins' of Forebears
Amy Curtis
Inside the Sistine Chapel: Thread Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Conclave That Elected Pope Leo XIV
Amy Curtis
Out-of-Control CT Prosecutor Dragged Free Speech Advocate Through Court for Something SHE NEVER SAID
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
SLIPPERY SLOPE: It Took Less Than a DECADE for Canada's MAiD to Become MASSIVE Euthanasia Program Amy Curtis
Advertisement