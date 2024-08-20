NO Words --> Andy Beshear Casually Wishing Rape on JD Vance's Wife Is EXACTLY Who Democrats Are (Watch)

Over the years, we've seen so much hatred and ugliness from the Left that it's honestly rare that we see something so ugly and hateful from the Left that surprises us. When you've been covering this crazy for over 12 years (Twitchy was founded in 2012, crazy right?!) there's not much that ruffles our orange feathers but this ... this came close.

Advertisement

You know what, it actually ruffled them.

We own it.

Democrats need to frame JD Vance as some hateful extremist since Tim Walz is a stolen valor sack of crap but wishing rape on his wife because he is pro-life? That's low, even for a Democrat.

Not to mention Mika Brzezinski just sits back with her thumb up her butt and says nothing.

Watch:

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear went on MSNBC this morning and said he’d like for JD Vance’s wife to be raped and impregnated by her rapist: pic.twitter.com/epkmHvCNcJ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 20, 2024

We wouldn't wish rape on our worst enemy, Andy.

That's just low.

The Democrat party and their propaganda machine cogs are truly truly disgusting hatefilled demons. — Greymane (@BranwynGreymane) August 20, 2024

Remember, Beshear is the same Gov who ordered the KSP to record license plates of those worshiping on Easter. He’s not the “decent” man most think. — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) August 20, 2024

You don't say something this vile in front of the world unless you truly mean it — vomit romney (@VomitRomney) August 20, 2024

Vile is putting it mildly.

This is literally unbelievable. Yet here we are. — Desert_Rat 🇺🇸 (@america_one1776) August 20, 2024

Sadly in 2024 it's all too believable.

is this the #Joy I have been hearing about? — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) August 20, 2024

Right?!

There is nothing more joyful than wishing rape on someone's wife.

What the Hell, Beshear?!

***

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November. Sign up for a Twitchy VIP Membership today, help us hold them all accountable by supporting our efforts to tell the TRUTH. And when you sign up this week (Comrade Kamala week only) you'll save an additional 60% off the membership if you use the code FIGHT.

=======================================================================

Related:

Time to Spare? LOL! JD Vance JOYFULLY Takes Kamala Apart Using Her Own Vapid DNC Speech Against Her

Holy DECIMATION, BATMAN! Today's New York Post Cover Is Hilariously DEVASTATING for Biden (and Kamala!)



BOOMAGE: Megyn Kelly Goes Scored EARTH Fact-Checking AOC for Claiming Kamala Grew Up 'Middle Class'

The Simpsons Hilariously NAILED the 2024 Democratic National Convention ... 30 Years Ago and BAHAHA

Either Nancy Pelosi Short-Circuited During Biden Chant OR Her Dentures Were Slipping - YOU Decide (Watch)

=======================================================================