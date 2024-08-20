NO Words --> Andy Beshear Casually Wishing Rape on JD Vance's Wife Is EXACTLY Who Democrats Are (Watch)

Time to Spare? LOL! JD Vance JOYFULLY Takes Kamala Apart Using Her Own...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on August 20, 2024
Various

Over the years, we've seen so much hatred and ugliness from the Left that it's honestly rare that we see something so ugly and hateful from the Left that surprises us. When you've been covering this crazy for over 12 years (Twitchy was founded in 2012, crazy right?!) there's not much that ruffles our orange feathers but this ... this came close.

You know what, it actually ruffled them.

We own it.

Democrats need to frame JD Vance as some hateful extremist since Tim Walz is a stolen valor sack of crap but wishing rape on his wife because he is pro-life? That's low, even for a Democrat.

Not to mention Mika Brzezinski just sits back with her thumb up her butt and says nothing.

Watch:

We wouldn't wish rape on our worst enemy, Andy.

That's just low.

Vile is putting it mildly.

Sadly in 2024 it's all too believable.

Right?!

There is nothing more joyful than wishing rape on someone's wife.

What the Hell, Beshear?!

Mainstream media are ADMITTING they're working to elect Kamala Harris and all Democrats, heck even lackeys and surrogates are bragging about their efforts to spin, lie, and do what it takes for Democrats to win in November.

