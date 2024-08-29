Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Tries to Get a 'USA' Chant Going, Fails
Brazil Supreme Court Justice Will SHUT DOWN Country's X Access If Musk Doesn't Cave to Censorship Demands

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on August 29, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Back in early August, Elon Musk and social media site Rumble filed suit against the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM). The lawsuit must've had teeth, because shortly after it was filed, GARM disbanded. Which tells us Elon Musk is not a guy you want to mess around with.

But in Brazil, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes hasn't gotten that memo. He's got Elon Musk in his sights, and is threatening to shut down X in the country if Musk doesn't comply.

It started with orders to comply with de Moraes' demands for censorship and the turning over of private information, and Musk responded by closing the X office in Brazil:

Now de Moraes is demanding Musk re-open that office and comply with his demands. Or else:

All at the whim of one man.

The subpoena is invalid, but that's not stopping de Moraes.

Sounds familiar.

The only acceptable response.

The New York Times think free speech should only apply to them and the people they like.

Laughed out loud at 'gaucho Voldemort'.

Well done.

That would be epic and funny.

For his part, Elon doesn't seem worried about this at all:

Totally uncanny.

Gosh, we adore Musk sometimes.

