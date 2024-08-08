Lefty 'Censorship Cartel' GARM Disbands Facing Lawsuits From X and Rumble

Here's some really great news from the House Judiciary GOP and The Daily Wire. GARM — the Global Alliance for Responsible Media — which tried to scare away advertisers from social media platforms like X and Rumble, is disbanding.

#BREAKING: The “Global Alliance for Responsible Media” is discontinuing.



Big win for the First Amendment.



Big win for oversight. — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) August 8, 2024

No small group should be able to monopolize what gets monetized. This is an important acknowledgement and a necessary step in the right direction. I am hopeful that it means ecosystem-wide reform is coming. https://t.co/BlHqHqZEyp — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayaX) August 8, 2024

Late last year, Elon Musk had some words for corporations that were buckling under pressure from groups like GARM:

.@elonmusk to corporations pulling ads from X:



"Don't advertise. If someone is going to try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go fuck yourself. Go fuck yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is." pic.twitter.com/GuhIHWjei9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 29, 2023

GARM has disbanded after coming under fire in July's congressional hearing with @benshapiro and a lawsuit from @elonmusk's X. pic.twitter.com/CORg5kaWJm — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 8, 2024

K.O. GARM:



Leftist censorship cartel disbands after lawsuits by @elonmusk and Rumble and @benshapiro congressional testimony.



Ironically this is its website right now: https://t.co/b3DzVYhDeY pic.twitter.com/sLaiPjtiEn — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) August 8, 2024

The Daily Wire's Luke Rosiak writes:

The World Federation of Advertisers has disbanded a group that worked to ensure companies only advertise with “responsible” media outlets, hours after it was sued by X and Rumble. WFA chief executive Stephan Loerke wrote to members on Thursday that the “discontinuing” of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) initiative was “not made lightly,” Business Insider reported. His letter added that he believes GARM will prevail against the lawsuits. The shuttering comes weeks after Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro testified to Congress about evidence that GARM targeted conservative news outlets. GARM counted almost all advertising companies as members, and used that membership as leverage to bully tech platforms into censoring more content. To qualify for membership, advertising firms had to pledge not to place advertisements alongside “harmful” content like “misinformation.”

Remember when Elon Musk sued Media Matters for gaming the system to show companies like Apple and IBM that their ads were popping up next to pro-Nazi content on X?

Here's Ben Shapiro's testimony before Congress:

Watch @benshapiro's opening statement in the House Judiciary Committee: pic.twitter.com/S0i47n7Vvl — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 10, 2024

So long, GARM. Get in the dustbin with the Disinformation Governance Board. But are they really going away?

They will rebrand as something else like the Department of Misinformation did. — Van Luken (@luken_van) August 8, 2024

Be watchful - these rodents will pop up somewhere else with a new name. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 8, 2024

How many times do they do this?



They break up and re-assemble as another company.



They would never go away this easy....no way. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) August 8, 2024

That’s great

Let’s keep the pressure up and make sure they don’t just change their name and try to hide out somewhere else — digitalphotobuzz (@digitalphotobuz) August 8, 2024

Great news but is it just a tactical retreat? — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) August 8, 2024

I hope you guys are aware that no one is folding that easily unless they have a follow-up plan.



They will pop up under a different name, but with the same censorious goals. — Seb Kowalke (@SebKowalke) August 8, 2024

We'll take it as a win. At least GARM was exposed for what it was and knew when it had been found out.

***