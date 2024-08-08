Alyssa Farah Griffin Shares a 'Very Cool Fact' About Tim Walz and His...
Lefty 'Censorship Cartel' GARM Disbands Facing Lawsuits From X and Rumble

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on August 08, 2024
Here's some really great news from the House Judiciary GOP and The Daily Wire. GARM — the Global Alliance for Responsible Media — which tried to scare away advertisers from social media platforms like X and Rumble, is disbanding.

Late last year, Elon Musk had some words for corporations that were buckling under pressure from groups like GARM:

The Daily Wire's Luke Rosiak writes:

The World Federation of Advertisers has disbanded a group that worked to ensure companies only advertise with “responsible” media outlets, hours after it was sued by X and Rumble.

WFA chief executive Stephan Loerke wrote to members on Thursday that the “discontinuing” of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) initiative was “not made lightly,” Business Insider reported.

His letter added that he believes GARM will prevail against the lawsuits.

The shuttering comes weeks after Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro testified to Congress about evidence that GARM targeted conservative news outlets. GARM counted almost all advertising companies as members, and used that membership as leverage to bully tech platforms into censoring more content.

To qualify for membership, advertising firms had to pledge not to place advertisements alongside “harmful” content like “misinformation.”

Remember when Elon Musk sued Media Matters for gaming the system to show companies like Apple and IBM that their ads were popping up next to pro-Nazi content on X?

Here's Ben Shapiro's testimony before Congress:

So long, GARM. Get in the dustbin with the Disinformation Governance Board. But are they really going away?

We'll take it as a win. At least GARM was exposed for what it was and knew when it had been found out.

***

