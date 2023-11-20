IT'S HAPPENING! Elon Musk Files Suit Against Media Matters

Elon Musk has had a busy to start of his week. As FuzzyChimp reported on Saturday Elon Musk had vowed that 'the split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters' and, true to his word (if a bit late), it now seems that X Corp and Elon Musk have filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, although how thermonuclear the lawsuit will be remains to be seen.

BREAKING: 𝕏 Corp. has filed a lawsuit against Media Matters pic.twitter.com/ZnofsfBQEv — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 21, 2023

Musk himself commented on the news with a terse reply that should send chills up the spines of anyone working at Media Matters:

The first of many — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2023

Washington Examiner Chief Political Correspondent Byron York has a link to the full text of the suit, if you're so inclined to spend your Monday night reading it:

From the just-filed X lawsuit against Media Matters for America, what MMFA allegedly did to drive away advertisers by making X look like a hate site: https://t.co/MOmFYA4ua7 pic.twitter.com/uPJ9LgH9NZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 21, 2023

At times like these it's sometimes fun to grab some quick schadenfreude by going to laugh at various people who had fired off early with a 'He's all talk!' sort of tweet, so let's grab a couple shall we?

Still waiting on the promised "thermonuclear" lawsuit that Elon Musk said he'd file first thing this morning, Media Matters president Angelo Carusone doesn't appear too concerned in his latest statement.



"If he sues us, we will win." pic.twitter.com/Os9ldcyysD — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 20, 2023

excited to see what musk’s excuse will be when he doesn’t file his asinine lawsuit against media matters the split second court opens on monday — andy™ (@andylevy) November 18, 2023

Good job Andy, you really nailed that one buddy. Although look for them to take a victory lap about it not having been first thing in the morning we guess.

Elsewhere the crowd is much more happy with this outcome.

X Corp and Elon Musk have the receipts. They know how the game was played. Media Matters was used to take down X platform. But the reverse will soon play out in court. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 21, 2023

It's time for Media Matters to be held accountable. Thanks, Elon. — D. Mclaughlin - panem et circenses (@DonMcLaughlin9) November 21, 2023

Filing it in the Northern District of Texas, which is overwhelmingly Republican and votes Trump might be a concern for Media Matters. If they can't get it moved, they are in for some rough sailing. — Kaiser Bill (@WaivedSAP) November 21, 2023

As we've learned from hard won experience the venue for these sorts of suits is always very important.

Many are invoking the memory of the not-so-dearly-departed Gawker, hoping that Media Matters ends up with the same treatment.

Elon should do to Media Matters what Peter Thiel did to Gawker, sue them out of existence. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CSSZZn7kdF — Adam Lowisz (@AdamLowisz) November 19, 2023

Media Matters deserves the Gawker treatment x 1,000.



Every putrid “journalist” at that outlet should be chewed up and spit out by the courts until they’re rattling a tin can for spare change on the corner. https://t.co/Yg44w9GfKy — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) November 18, 2023

Please tear Media Matters down to bedrock. That entity fulfills no benevolent purpose; it is cockroaches all the way down just like Gawker https://t.co/bVPQVFr1Ef — Enginerd32 (@timmerenginerd) November 20, 2023

Clearly there's still a long road ahead for this whole case, but Musk said he was going to file suit and lo and behold he did. It'll be one to keep an eye on for sure.

