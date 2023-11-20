IT'S HAPPENING! Elon Musk Files Suit Against Media Matters

CDC Director Talks About Ways to Keep Your Family Safe From COVID This...
Coucy
Coucy  |  8:45 PM on November 20, 2023
AngieArtist

Elon Musk has had a busy to start of his week. As FuzzyChimp reported on Saturday Elon Musk had vowed that 'the split second court opens on Monday, X Corp will be filing a thermonuclear lawsuit against Media Matters' and, true to his word (if a bit late), it now seems that X Corp and Elon Musk have filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, although how thermonuclear the lawsuit will be remains to be seen.

Musk himself commented on the news with a terse reply that should send chills up the spines of anyone working at Media Matters:

Washington Examiner Chief Political Correspondent Byron York has a link to the full text of the suit, if you're so inclined to spend your Monday night reading it:

At times like these it's sometimes fun to grab some quick schadenfreude by going to laugh at various people who had fired off early with a 'He's all talk!' sort of tweet, so let's grab a couple shall we?

Here's a Feel-Good Video of Israel Blowing Up a Building
Brett T.
Good job Andy, you really nailed that one buddy. Although look for them to take a victory lap about it not having been first thing in the morning we guess.

Elsewhere the crowd is much more happy with this outcome.

As we've learned from hard won experience the venue for these sorts of suits is always very important. 

Many are invoking the memory of the not-so-dearly-departed Gawker, hoping that Media Matters ends up with the same treatment.

Clearly there's still a long road ahead for this whole case, but Musk said he was going to file suit and lo and behold he did. It'll be one to keep an eye on for sure.

***

