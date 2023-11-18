Elon Musk Vows to File 'Thermonuclear Lawsuit' Against Media Matters on Monday

House Speaker Johnson Posts Link to ALL J6 Tapes (Liz Cheney Fires Back...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  7:00 AM on November 18, 2023
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Media Matters is just one of many leftist outfits that have adopted the tactic of trying to intimidate or scare away advertisers from placing ads with outlets or on platforms they oppose.

It's activism disguised as journalism, aimed at regaining much of the control leftists once enjoyed over the flow of information.

Elon Musk appears poised to try to counter the tactic legally, as evidenced by his late-night tweet threatening a 'thermonuclear lawsuit' against Media Matters and those who 'colluded' in the damaging reporting.

Recent Media Matters hit pieces on Elon Musk's Twitter/X platform have resulted in big-name advertisers such as Apple, Disney, and IBM suspending advertising on the platform.

It's no secret that Media Matters is funded by Soros and other liberal mega-donors.

Many on Twitter/X applauded Musk's move against Media Matters.

According to Musk, Media Matters was being deceitful by gaming the system to produce an outcome that would display ads from high-profile advertisers next to vile content.

Essentially, Media Matters created a Twitter/X account, followed a bunch of white supremacist accounts, and then refreshed their browser until ads from the companies in question were displayed next to the unsavory content.

We would assume Musk's argument is that the typical Twitter user would not be following a slate of trashy accounts, so the Media Matters piece was an unfair representation of the Twitter/X experience, designed to mislead would-be advertisers.

We have no doubt that is the intent of Media Matters, but can he get any relief from the courts?

Elon's claimed lawsuit was apparently so offensive to Popehat that it brought the once-popular account out of its year-long hibernation to tear into Musk.

Legal matters aside, the challenge for Musk is nearly insurmountable. If you're going to allow free speech, including objectionable speech, on an ad-supported platform, you're going to run into scenarios where ads are placed next to that content occasionally, despite your best efforts. Algorithms are never going to be capable of detecting every type of despicable content in text or image form.

The Left excels at this kind of attack. 

 They've managed to bully frightened advertisers into believing there is something unique about Twitter/X and the 'risk' that their products and services will be displayed near unsavory content.

Guess what, advertisers? That's already the case. You're on the internet.

Media Matters themselves are one click away from every kind of perversion that's ever managed to limp its way out of the cesspool of the human mind.

Fans liked the idea of Musk taking on Media Matters.

Only time will tell if he actually has a path to victory here.

